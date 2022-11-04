The Flash Movie With Ezra Miller Reportedly Begins Filming in April

✖

Warner Bros. continues to amp up its plans for the DC Universe on the big screen, and fan anticipation continues to grow for The Flash film with filmmaker Andy Muschietti and star Ezra Miller. The film appears to bridge the gaps in the multiverse with the appearances of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, both of whom will be playing their respective versions of Batman in a cinematic adaptation of the popular storyline Flashpoint. And if you're eager to see how it turns out, you won't have to wait much longer as the movie is finally set to begin filming in 2021.

According to a new report from Backstage, filming on The Flash will begin in April. They'll be getting a major head start for what's sure to be an effects-heavy movie, as it is not set to release in theaters on November 4, 2022.

Filming will reportedly take place at Warner Bros.' Leavesden studios, where a majority of the production will take place. With Birds of Prey's screenwriter Christina Hodson teaming up with the director of Stephen King's It, many fans are eager to learn more about the multiverse shenanigans that Barry Allen will get into.

Director Muschietti explained why he needed to include Affleck's Batman, among others, in his DC Comics movie. According to an interview with Vanity Fair, it will help provide an emotional grounding for fans invested in these characters.

"He's the baseline. He's part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry's adventure. There's a familiarity there," said Muschietti. "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

During DC FanDome earlier this year, Muschietti revealed why he decided to latch on to this project. This movie, based on his comments, could create a new foundation for the future of DC Comics movies.

"Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines," she said. "And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

We'll see how the multiverse collides when The Flash premieres in theaters on November 4, 2022.