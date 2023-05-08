The Flash Movie's Japanese Trailer May Have Spoiled a Big Twist

A Japanese trailer for The Flash may have confirmed long-standing rumors regarding a big twist coming up in the second half of the long-awaited superhero crossover movie. Over on Reddit, fans noticed that there is a minor but potentially telling difference between one of the scenes from the movie's U.S. trailer and its Japanese equivalent, which some thing suggests there's something big happening. Potential spoilers for The Flash lie ahead, as well as a convincing alternative explanation that could offset the impact of reading those potential spoilers. So, basically, follow along at your own risk.

A Reddit post points out that, in a moment of conflict between the two versions of Barry Allen present in The Flash, the Barry from Michael Keaton's Earth declares that no one is going to die. The sentiment has suggested to some audience members that this Flash will turn evil by the end of the movie, unwilling to let his mother die in order to save the universe. And that interpretation may be backed up by a Japanese trailer in which that version of Barry appears to have a spike of some kind on his back. Could it be a weapon he will use to stop "our" Barry from saving the day? A Kryptonite spear? Something else?

Well, it might be "something else." One of the top comments notes that this version of Barry has a costume that is just a repurposed Batman costume from Keaton's Batcave, and the placement and shape of the "spike" might just be one of the ears from Batman's cowl.

You can see it below.

Keaton, who starred in 1989's Batman and 1991's Batman Returns, was cast back when The Flash first went into production, with Ben Affleck saying that he was done with the role. Back then, he was expected to take on a mentorship role for a new generation of Gotham's heroes, like Batgirl (Leslie Grace), Nightwing, and other Bat-family supporting characters. Instead, Batgirl was cancelled, and it appears The Flash will be the end of the road for Keaton's Batman, with a new version of the Dark Knight being introduced as part of an overall reboot of DC's film universe under new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. There is no official word yet on whether Calle, or someone new, will headline the planned Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie, which will be a sci-fi epic based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's comic book miniseries of the same name. Meanwhile, Affleck's Batman will reportedly make one more final appearance in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will be in theater in December.

The Flash will be in theaters on June 16.