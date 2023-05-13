The Flash Star Sasha Calle Poses with Supergirl Barbie

DC Studios recently premiered their highly anticipated live-action film about The Flash, and it received some reactions that called it the best DC film in years. The Flash will bring back both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman as well as introduce fans to a new version of Supergirl (Sasha Calle). Supergirl has been brought to the big screen once before and even had a series that started with Melissa Benoist, so a new version of the character is sure to get fans excited. Calle has been vocal about her excitement for her Supergirl role and has been sharing that on social media. Since The Flash is almost nearing its release date, more and more toys from the film are being released, including a Barbie version of Supergirl. Calle recently posed with the Barbie doll on Twitter and a bunch of other toys from the film.

You can check out the post below.

There's a @barbie that looks like me.. I don't know how to act. I've been taking her everywhere.. flying around and imagining laser eyes haha. Abrazos enormes!! Todavía no me la creo. x pic.twitter.com/V8xRHAzL1u — Sasha Calle (@SashaCalle) May 13, 2023

Ben Affleck Says The Flash is His Best Work as Batman

Affleck was recently doing press for his upcoming film Air, and he's revealing some new details on The Flash. While appearing on the Smartless Podcast, Affleck spilled some juicy new details about Gal Gadot's The Flash cameo.

"It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck revealed. "She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

What is The Flash About?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

