The Furious Reveals Stunning Limited Edition Artist Series Poster (Exclusive)

There has been no shortage of heavyweights in the action genre, with films like The Raid and John Wick immediately coming to mind, but Lionsgate’s The Furious is shaping up to be one of the best films the genre has produced to date. The Furious is one of the most intense thrill rides you’ll see this year, and now we’ve got your exclusive first look at a stunning limited-edition poster bringing that intense rollercoaster ride to life.

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As you can see in the gorgeous artwork below, the new poster brings you into the action alongside Wang Wei (Xie Miao) and Navin (Joe Taslim) as they make their way through anyone who stands between them and their families. The poster was created by the talented Ali Shimhaq, and is one of four limited posters celebrating the film’s launch into theaters. You can check out the gorgeous new poster below.

What Is The Furious?

The Furious is directed by famed Hong Kong fight choreographer Kenji Tanigaki (Flash Point, Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins), with the immensely talented Kensuke Sonomura (Song of the Samurai, Kingdom 4: Return of the Great General, Ghost Killer) on board as action director. The film actually made its debut last year at the Toronto International Film Festival, but is just now getting its big stateside theatrical debut.

The Furious follows Wang Wei as he tries to find his missing daughter, who has been kidnapped by a criminal network. After not getting any help from the corrupt police force, Wei takes matters into his own hands, and what follows is a wild rampage of martial arts action that is as inventive as it is brutal.

Wei isn’t alone though, as he is accompanied by a journalist named Navin, who is also in search of his wife after she mysteriously goes missing. Their journeys lead them down the same road, and they set out to take down the kidnappers and save their families, regardless of who they have to go through to make that happen.

The Furious has already accomplished an impressive feat even before its upcoming release, as it currently holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with 34 reviews. If this reception keeps up, we could be looking at another modern action classic, and thankfully we don’t have to wait too much longer to watch it play out on the big screen.

The Furious releases in theaters on June 12, 2026.

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