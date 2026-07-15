“The GOAT”: A Photo of Christopher Reeve Sleeping on the Superman Set Inspires Fans In Unprompted Tribute

There have been several actors who have brought the role of Superman to life, and all of them shine in their own way. That said, there is only one who truly made people believe that a man could fly for the very first time on the big screen, and his name is Christopher Reeve. There are many who feel that he’s still the greatest to ever play the character, and that was evident after a photo of Reeve sleeping on the Superman set inspired an unexpected wave of tributes to “the GOAT”.

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The photo was first shared by @historyinmemes, and it shows Reeve resting between takes on the Superman: The Movie set when it was filming in 1977. Reeve is wearing the full suit as he takes a moment to rest, and fans started sharing their appreciation for Reeve’s turn as the Man of Steel and how human photos like this make Reeve and his portrayal of Superman. It’s hard to argue with @Crawdad1519 when they called Reeve “The GOAT 🐐”.

Christopher Reeve rests between takes on the set of Superman: The Movie in 1977, still wearing the iconic Superman suit that would become one of the most recognizable costumes in film history.



There is something deeply human about this photograph: Christopher Reeve, dressed as… pic.twitter.com/U7hJoBMKHK — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) July 14, 2026

Even After All This Time, Many Still Look At Reeves’ Superman As The Best

The image of Reeve resting during the filming of the movie brought out many tributes to both the performance Reeve delivered as Superman and how the actor embodied the role so well during his run as the character. There have been several fantastic performances from other actors in the role in the years since, but there’s still a magic and a special humanity that Reeve delivered when the film hit the big screen, and fans haven’t and won’t ever forget it.

@Dallen2072 shared a perfect GIF of Tina Turner with the caption, “Still the best out of all the Supermen”, while @Ashvin218816126 wrote, “He’s the only guy who could pull off a power nap in a cape and still look like he’s about to fly.”

@Noctisvelt highlighted how this picture makes what Reeve did as the character that much more impressive and relatable, writing, “A perfect capture of the contrast between the larger-than-life character and the exhausting reality of filmmaking. Christopher Reeve’s dedication really paved the way for the modern superhero genre. A true legend who defined the role forever.” @Goeun_6121 wrote, “Even Superman needed a nap between takes. Somehow that makes the cape feel more real.”

@HeatherK9070 wrote, “A superhero resting between takes is a perfect reminder that behind every icon is a human being. Christopher Reeve didn’t just wear the Superman suit — he brought heart, humility, & humanity to the role. The costume became legendary, but the man inside it is what people remember.” @SoftIsUnruly echoed that sentiment, writing, “Seeing Christopher Reeve resting in the Superman suit really shows the human side behind the iconic hero”.

@ericwanderah put it perfectly, writing, “His performance helped define what a superhero could be: not just powerful, but kind, hopeful, and inspiring.”

Reeve was one of the all-time Supermen, and that will never change.

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