First Poster for Illumination’s New ‘Grinch’ Movie Released

The Grinch is back with a brand new style, and he’s looking to steal your Christmas in 2018.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas has been a classic holiday story for generations. Some remember growing up with the animated TV special, while others spent years watching Jim Carrey’s live-action take. Next year, there will be yet another version of the Grinch for a new generation of audiences to enjoy.

Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets, is working on a 3D animated adventure based on Dr. Seuss’ book, simply called The Grinch. On Wednesday morning, the studio showed off the first poster for the upcoming film.

“He gets meaner,” the Twitter account for the new movie wrote. A poster featuring a the child-version of the new Grinch accompanied the tweet and, in a surprising turn of events, the character is totally adorable!

Sporting a red scarf, and a puzzled look on his face, this little Grinch seems completely innocent. It’s hard to think that he’ll grow up and try to ruin Christmas for everyone in Whoville.

Doctor Strange and Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch is set to voice this new take on The Grinch, with Peter Candeland and Yarrow Cheney directing.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is set to hit theaters on November 9, 2018.