The Highest Grossing Zombie Movie of All Time Is a Streaming Hit 13 Years Later (& We Might Finally Get a Sequel)

Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B Entertainment acquired the film rights to the book World War Z about a year after it was published, but it took much longer for the movie to finally hit the big screen. World War Z had a long and winding journey to completion, as the third act was rewritten and extensive reshoots were required to finish the film. Despite the troubles behind the scenes, World War Z received generally positive reviews and became the highest-grossing zombie movie of all time, bringing in $540.4 million at the worldwide box office. More than a decade after that theatrical run, the film is once again finding a sizable audience, and it’s coming at the perfect time.

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According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of titles across various streaming services, World War Z is the No. 5 movie on Paramount+ in the world, ahead of the likes of The Last Stand of Ellen Cole, Take Cover, and The Running Man. World War Z was also recently added to Prime Video, so the movie could be dominating two streaming services as the franchise gears up for a big comeback.

The World War Z Sequel Is In Development Again

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Shortly after the release of the first film, Paramount quickly announced plans for a sequel, but that follow-up never came to fruition. For a while, it seemed like World War Z would be left on ice, but zombie fans received some positive news on that front earlier this year during Paramount’s presentation at CinemaCon. The studio confirmed that a new World War Z movie is in development, but details beyond that are slim. It’s unknown if it will be a prequel or sequel to the first film (or even a spinoff or remake/reboot) or who will be involved.

One would imagine Paramount would be interested in at least bringing Brad Pitt back to star. The veteran actor has proven he can still lead a big studio blockbuster, headlining F1 just last summer. F1 was one of the year’s breakout hits with $634.1 million worldwide, more than major franchise installments like Superman and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Pitt is also the star of this fall’s The Adventures of Cliff Booth, one of the year’s most anticipated releases that’s poised to be Netflix’s big film. Unless the plan is to reboot the property with a new cast, Pitt should return. Even for a prequel about a younger Gerry Lane, Pitt could film sequences for a framing device (or be digitally de-aged).

Now that the Paramount/Skydance merger is complete, the studio is looking to boost its film slate with new franchise installments. This is why a fresh Star Trek reboot has become a top priority. World War Z is a valuable IP that Paramount earns the rights to, so it isn’t surprising to see that executives are interested in reviving it. Ideally, this attempt at a World War Z sequel will have a better fate than the last time; the first World War Z sequel was eventually scrapped after it failed to get off the ground. Time will tell what becomes of this version, but Paramount has to have confidence in it if they mentioned it at CinemaCon.

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