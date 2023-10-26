New The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Featurette Explores the Prequel's Musical Themes

More than merely teasing musical themes in its title, the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will feature direct connections to the original Hunger Games films through way of song, with an all-new featurette for the prequel shedding insight into the importance of those songs and their lyrics. Despite the franchise focusing on a dystopian future, there are prominent elements of theatrics and performance, which juxtapose the more grim and fatal components of this future. You can check out the all-new featurette below before you see The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in theaters on November 17th.

Per press release, "On November 17th, Geffen Records will release The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By) -- the official soundtrack to the highly anticipated new film in The Hunger Games saga arriving the same day as the movie's release. Last Friday marked the premiere of 'The Hanging Tree,' the first song released from the soundtrack. In the upcoming film (a prequel to the original Hunger Games trilogy), audiences will witness the origin of the storied song when Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler) sings it for the very first time. Also heard in the second official trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, 'The Hanging Tree' has been passed down through generations and was previously performed by Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.

"View the featurette to go behind the scenes with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes director Francis Lawrence, producer Nina Jacobson, and executive music producer Dave Cobb as they discuss the creative process for the film's original songs. This exclusive new look at the music of the film shows how filmmakers, composer James Newton Howard, and Rachel Zegler bring the songs from Suzanne Collins' bestselling novel to life, with previously unseen footage.

"The latest release in the blockbuster franchise based on the novels by Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes takes place 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical president of Panem. Directed by Francis Lawrence (who also directed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parts 1 and 2), the new film stars Zegler alongside Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes hits theaters on November 17th.

