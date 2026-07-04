The Hunger Games Prequel’s Biggest Challenge Revealed in New Sunrise on the Reaping Teaser

It’s no secret that any film coming in the wake of the massive success of the original Hunger Games movies was going to face an uphill battle in creating characters even half as captivating as those in the first few movies. But A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes became wildly popular with the fans, bringing new characters to life that viewers were immediately obsessed with. And it seems like Sunrise on the Reaping is primed to do the same—with characters that longtime fans have already grown to know and love.

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Joseph Zada, who is taking on the role of a young Haymitch Abernathy, originally played by icon Woody Harrelson in the first four movies, is taking his performance very seriously, intent on honoring and highlighting what Harrelson brought to the role in a way that makes sense for his younger self. This seems to be the case for each member of the cast who is taking on roles made so beloved by their original portrayals, including Elle Fanning, who is playing Effie Trinket. It’s something that should excite fans, knowing the actors stepping into these roles seem to have as deep an appreciation and understanding of them as the fans themselves. “Such a fan of his work. It’s been intense being like Woody’s Haymitch,” Zada said.

Everyone Involved in Bringing This Movie To Life is Intent On Living Up to the Originals

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And that’s no small order considering how well the franchise has done to date. While critics weren’t particularly enthused by A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, audiences were—and when we’re talking about a book-to-film adaptation, getting the audience on board is usually the most difficult hurdle to clear. In that spirit, Sunrise seems particularly intent on realistically bringing to life the events that kick off both Haymitch’s inner rebellion and his inner turmoil. Actor Ben Wang, who plays fellow tribute Wyatt Callow, says, “This film tracks the loss of innocence, but also the ignition of his revolutionary spirit.”

It’s in that loss of innocence and the realization that hope is both dangerous and powerful that Sunrise really seems to tap into its ability to flesh out the younger versions of characters made famous in the first films. And Zada seems primed and ready to show the world who Haymitch was before he became a cynical drunk who grew into one of the greatest minds in the districts. “This story really hits home that your involvement, even as insignificant as you think it may be, has the power to change things over time,” said Zada when speaking about the film’s motivations.

What are your thoughts on new actors stepping into these big shoes? Let us know in the comments what you’re most excited about from Sunrise on the Reaping. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.