The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Adds Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage

Lionsgate today announced that Peter Dinklage, four-time Emmy Award winner for his role on HBO's Game of Thrones, has joined The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy. The announcement was made today by Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group. Dinklage will star in the film opposite Tom Blyth, who will play the young Coriolanus Snow, and Rachel Zegler, as tribute Lucy Gray Baird.

The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who previously directed the franchise's Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part One, and Mockingjay Part Two. It will be shepherded by franchise producer Nina Jacobson and her producing partner Brad Simpson, along with Francis Lawrence. Suzanne Collins, Tim Palen, and Jim Miller will serve as executive producers.

"With production underway, we couldn't be more excited about the way this cast has come together and thrilled to be welcoming Peter Dinklage to Panem," Kahane said. "Peter is not just a fan favorite actor who brings a commanding presence to every part he plays. He is one of the best actors alive. He will bring a formidable, charismatic authority to the important role of the dean of the Academy."

"Dean Highbottom is one of the most powerful people in Snow's life," said director Francis Lawrence. "As the austere and vindictive face of the games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus's fate. I'm thrilled that Peter will be bringing him to life."

"I cannot think of an actor more perfectly suited to inhabit the role of Highbottom," said Nina Jacobson, a producer on the film. "As the man credited with conceiving the Hunger Games and the Dean of the Academy, Casca Highbottom is a character with secrets. Peter's magnetism, intensity and dark humor will infuse him with the intelligence, depth and pathos that the role demands."

You can see the official synopsis for the film below.

Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

The latest draft of the screenplay is by Michael Lesslie (Macbeth, starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, and Assassin's Creed). Lesslie builds on the work of writers Suzanne Collins and Michael Arndt (the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Little Miss Sunshine, as well as serving as one of the writers of Catching Fire). The screenplay is based on Collins' bestselling novel. Meredith Wieck and Scott O'Brien are overseeing on behalf of the studio.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes debuts in theaters worldwide on November 17, 2023.