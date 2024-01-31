The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Ashley Liao Shares Her Thougths On Clemensia's Fate

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is now available on digital, and Lionsgate will be releasing the prequel on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 13th. The film is based on Suzanne Collins' book of the same name and takes place 64 years before the first Hunger Games. Like any adaptation, the movie has some differences from the book. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Ashley Liao, who plays Clemensia Dovecote in the film. In both versions of the story, Clemensia is attacked by Dr. Gaul's (Viola Davis) mutated snakes. In the book, she survives, but her fate isn't as clear in the film. However, Liao believes her version of the character made it out alive.

"A lot of people have asked me this question and they're like, 'What happens to her afterwards?' And my number one thought is, 'Well, she continues to slay, regardless.' So I think that's kind of been my good open-ended answer, which is like, 'Oh, what happens to her?' 'Oh, she continues to slay.' What else would she be doing?" Liao explained. "So I think when I watched the film, I hope for only good things for her."

"I don't believe so," Liao added when asked if Clemensia's book ending was ever in the script. "But I know that we did start off with a much larger script than what we currently have."

"I don't know how you fit this much into a three-part film, but Francis Lawrence did it, so he's done it once again," she added.

"I mean, am I biased to say that I'd love to see Clemmie's further story?" Liao added when asked if there are more stories she'd like to see Collins tackle in the world of Panem. "For the book, I think there's a very interesting parallel between Tigris and what we see in these films when she's older, looking very catlike, and Clemensia's similarity to having snake-like features, and maybe her fashion icon-ness just takes over and it becomes a trend. I would love to see that, but I'm a little bit biased."

"Yeah, I would love to see her a bit of a fashion icon and a fashion mogul," Liao concluded.

You can watch our interview with Ashley Liao at the top of the page. Stay tuned for more interviews with the cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.