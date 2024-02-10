The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Mackenzie Lansing Explains Friendship with Rachel Zegler

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is currently available to buy on digital, and ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with some of the actors who play mentors and tributes in the film. The actors have talked things ranging from book changes to sharing stories about big names in the cast like Viola Davis and Jason Schwartzman. In the film, Mackenzie Lansing plays Coral, the fierce tribute from District 4 who seems to have it out for Rachel Zegler's Lucy Gray Baird. We brought up Lansing's friendship with Zegler, and she explained why their real-life dynamic helped make their onscreen rivalry easier to play.

"I go off other actors, but I'm very much of the school of thought that, actually, if you're close to someone and you're friends, it makes it easier to be meaner to them," Lansing explained. "I personally, just for me and the way I work, don't believe in making the animosity real in order to do that. So, I actually think that us being close friends allowed us to really go after each other and not be afraid of that and be able to take risks on set. And then aside from that, she's just an amazing human being, and I feel very lucky that we had a friendship that blossomed on set."

You can check out a sweet photo of Lansing and Zegler behind the scenes below:

When Is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Coming To DVD?



The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is currently available to buy on digital, and Lionsgate will be releasing the new film on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 13th. You can read a description of the film below:

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he sees a chance for a change in fortune when he is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from the impoverished District 12. In addition to Blyth and Zegler, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to feature big names such as Viola Davis (Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul), Peter Dinklage (Casca Highbottom), Jason Schwartzman (Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman), Hunter Schafer (Tigris Snow), and Josh Andrés Rivera (Sejanus Plinth).

Stay tuned for more from our interviews with the cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. You can watch our interview with Mackenzie Lansing at the top of the page.