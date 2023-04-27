The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Prequel Releases New Poster

The Hunger Games franchise is catching fire once again. On Thursday, the newly-launched texting community for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes shared a brand-new teaser poster of the film with fans. The poster was subsequently shared by one of the film's stars, Rachel Zegler. This comes as the first trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to debut on Thursday, presumably during Lionsgate's panel at Las Vegas' CinemaCon convention.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, which chronicles the early days of Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) before he became the tyrannical ruler of Panem during the events of The Hunger Games.

in theaters november 17 🐍🕊️🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/2y6TShGizB — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) April 27, 2023

What is The Hunger Games prequel about?

In The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

The ensemble cast for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes also includes Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Laurel Marsden, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Jose Andrés Rivera, Ashley Liao, Mackenzie Lansing, Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner and Vaughan Reilly,

Lilly Maria Cooper, Sofia Sannchez, and Max Raphael. Nina Jacobson will executive produce alongside her producing partner Brad Simpson, as well as Lawrence, Collins, and Tim Palen.

Are you excited for the first trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes? What do you think of the film's newest poster? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on November 17th.