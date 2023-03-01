Netflix Surprise Adds Entire Hunger Games Franchise

2023 is going to be a big year for fans of The Hunger Games. The best-selling book series-turned-hit film franchise is returning to the big screen for the first time since 2015, with the adaptation of Suzanne Collins' prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Before that film arrives in the fall, fans will have the opportunity to revisit the entire series on the country's most popular streaming service. Netflix surprised movie lovers with the addition of all four Hunger Games films this week.

Ahead of the start of each month, Netflix announces the full list of movies and TV shows preparing to arrive on the streaming service. The lineup for March didn't include any of the Hunger Games titles. However, on the morning of March 1st, the streamer took to social media to announce that all four Hunger Games films were now available to stream in the United States.

HAPPY HUNGER GAMES!



Thrilled to announce that all four Hunger Games films — The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and Mockingjay Part 1 and Part 2 — are now on Netflix US! pic.twitter.com/1lPZv45Z4Y — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2023

The Hunger Games, starring Jennifer Lawrence, kicked off the franchise in 2012 and earned nearly $700 million at the global box office. It was followed by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. The final book of Collins' literary trilogy was split into two films.

Is There Another Hunger Games Movie?

While the story of Katniss Everdeen may be finished, the Hunger Games franchise will continue on the big screen this November. Director Francis Lawrence returned to helm The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, with a script from Michael Arndt and Michael Leslie.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on Collins' 2020 Hunger Games prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The story follows a young Coriolanus Snow, who is known to many as the oppressive villain of the Hunger Games trilogy. The film is set during the 10th annual Hunger Games, when Snow was just 18 years old.

Who Stars in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

In the Hunger Games films, President Snow was played by Donald Sutherland. The new prequel will see Tom Blyth step in as a younger version of the same character. The film also stars Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, and Peter Dinklage.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes arrives in theaters on November 17th. The four previous Hunger Games films are now available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.