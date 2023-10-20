The Inhabitants: Talking With Indie Filmmakers Four Horsemen About Their New Thriller

Four Horsemen, the indie film collective behind last year's apocalyptic drama What We Become, is set to launch their next film, The Inhabitants. While they told us during the press tour for What We Become that they hoped to make a romantic comedy next, that one proved too complex -- and sent the group back to the drawing board. That drawing board turned out to be at a lakehouse in Pennsylvania, where they came up with The Inhabitants, an alien invasion thriller that they could shoot using only a few actors and locations.

Here's how they describe the film: "Logan Scavenges to survive as he attempts to save his wife from the mysterious entity that has taken over her small rural community. As his resources dwindle and his escape routes are cut off, Logan will have to face the truth in the darkness or be devoured by the rising shadow."

You can see the concept trailer below.

The film has been in production for most of the summer, and they're close to finishing up production now, but they're seeking funding on IndieGoGo to offset the cost of post-production, distribution, and other costs. They're hoping to raise $30,000, and have about two weeks left in their campaign if you want to jump on board.

"I have a cottage that's in a natural park that is just, it's loaded with forest and beaches and cottages, and it's this beautiful location," Four Horsemen writer/director Kyle Kimlick told Comicbook.com. "I spent a lot of my summer there, and all summer I was thinking about the idea of filming a movie in this spot, because there's just so many beautiful set pieces to work with already that we wouldn't need to do any development or set changing. We could just use what was already there. And after a while of deliberating and think about it, I brought the idea to the team, and the whole team immediately sprung up and we started throwing ideas at each other and we came up with this idea of doing this cosmic thriller, this high intensity, kind of psychological, kind of... I guess there's a supernatural element to it."

From there, things went pretty quickly.

"Yeah, it's been a lot of fun because Love Story, it's been stuck in my head for a really long time now. And so kind of beating my head against the wall, 'Why did you build such a big story? How are we going to film this? What are we going to do?'" added writer Elias Ansara. "I've really been stressing out up here about how are we going to get it done. And then we had this team talk where we were like, 'Look, are we a movie company? Oh, the answer is yes? Okay, we need to make a movie, so what are we going to do?' And Kyle, like he said, came to us with this idea. He spent all this time up there at the cottages and stuff, and he came back and he pitched it. And like he said, we all hopped onboard and it kind of gave me the freedom to get away from the rom-com vibes and get back to the sci-fi, psychological thriller stuff. And I think Kyle and I, we've told stories for... Kyle, how long have we been friends now, 11 years or something?"

The film is already well underway, so it's going to happen, and the campaign is just aimed at helping Four Horsemen make post-production easier and pay themselves back a bit. Kimlick says that they tried to make the crowdfunding campaign as accessible as possible.

"We want this one to be the Sundance piece," Kimlick said. "We want to go to the biggest festivals around the world with this one, and just have someone call us and say, 'You guys got something. There's some talent here. What's the next one?' And so that's really our goal. It's not to try to get crazy famous off of this one. We're not thinking it's going to be a blockbuster hit where we spent 30 grand and we made millions on it, but this is our real resume builder. And so that money that we'll get from a crowdfunding place like Indiegogo, it's all going to go to the dream. It's all going to go to making this thing work, maybe not break our banks, pay some people back, and then ultimately get it to the right places."