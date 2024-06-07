The Killer's Game Trailer Pits Former Guardians Stars Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a Bloody Battle

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for The Killer's Game, a new thriller starring former Guardians of the Galaxy stars Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff. The movie, which is due in thieaters this fall, also stars Scott Adkins (John Wick Chapter 4), Ben Kingsley (Iron Man 3), Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon), and Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). J. J. Perry directed the movie, which was written by Rand Ravich and James Coyne, based on the 1997 novel of the same name by Jay Bonansinga. The movie centers on a hitman (Bautista) chasing love, showing a softer side of the actor and giving Klementieff a chance to play the harder-edged side of the duo.

Bautista and Klementieff shared a lot of screen time in the second and third Guardians of the Galaxy movies and were the de facto leads of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The pair both drew praise from fans and critics for their Marvel roles, and have become hugely in-demand in the years since they joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can see the trailer below.

The trailer relies heavily on the cast's charm, along with some Guy Ritchie-style action and a bunch of sexual innuendo. This is, of course, a great time for the trailer to drop: not only do we have a huge hitman-themed movie coming out on Netflix today in the form of Richard Linklater's Hit Man, but The Fall Guy -- another action comedy running almost purely on the charm of the cast -- just dropped on digital platforms to rent and own.

Here's how Lionsgate describes the movie:

In the new action-comedy The Killer's Game, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella) , he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it's too late. Lionsgate presents, a Mad Chance & Endurance Media production, in association with Dogbone Entertainment, K. Jam Media and Lipsync.

Per Deadline, producers include Andrew Lazar, Steve Richards and Kia Jam. Bautista, Jonathan Meisner, Chris Milburn, Thane Watkins, Peter E. Strauss, Scott Lambert, Dean Altit, Adam Fields serve as executive producers.

The Killer's Game is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 13, 2024.