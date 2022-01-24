The King’s Man Announces Home Release, The Kingsman 3-Movie Collection

The home release dates have been set for The King’s Man, with director Matthew Vaughn’s prequel to the Kingsman series being offered on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. That’s not all, as the entire The Kingsman Collection including all three movies will also drop on the same dates. The King’s Man explores the mythology of the very first independent intelligence agency. Set in the historic WWI era, the lethal yet impeccably trained spies take on the ultimate mission to save the fate of humanity. U.S. markets can purchase The King’s Man February 18th on digital and February 22nd on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The Kingsman Collection will include bonus features and has a February 18th digital date and February 22nd for the collectible SteelBook. A look at the synopsis and bonus features can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Film Synopsis:

“Set during WWI, The King’s Man tells the exhilarating origin story of Kingsman, the world’s very first independent intelligence agency. As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions across the globe, one man must race against time to stop them.”

Bonus Features:

The King’s Man: The Great Game Begins Documentary

o A Generation Lost – Discover how the filmmakers created a richly textured story that explores the origins of the Kingsman spy organization.

o Oxfords and Rogues – Meet the phenomenal new cast of characters Matthew Vaughn has assembled.

o All the World’s a Stage – Delve into the meticulous world-building of THE KING’S MAN with interviews, on-location footage, artwork, and details of on-set construction and design.

o Instruments of War – Experience the analog spy tech and early 20th century weaponry utilized in THE KING’S MAN and see a breakdown of the precise execution and evolution of the major stunts and combat in the film.

o Fortune Favors the Bold – Join Matthew Vaughn and his team for music scoring and sound design.

o Long Live the Kingsman – Cast and crew reveal their thoughts about their collective journey through the very special experience of making THE KING’S MAN.

Featurettes

o No Man’s Land – Experience the creative process behind the harrowing knife battle sequence in several stages: rehearsals, storyboards, interviews and on-set footage, culminating with the atmospheric VFX.

o Remembrance and Finding Purpose – Learn about amazing organizations such as The Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes, two U.K.-based resources for recovery, well-being and employment for military veterans. Also hear why Matthew Vaughn strongly supports their mission.

Cast

Ralph Fiennes as Orlando Oxford

Gemma Arterton as Polly

Rhys Ifans as Grigori Rasputin

Matthew Goode as Morton

Tom Hollander as King George / Kaiser Wilhelm / Tsar Nicholas

Harris Dickinson as Conrad Oxford

Daniel Brühl as Erik Jan Hanussen

Djimon Hounsou as Shola

and Charles Dance as Kitchener

Directed by

Matthew Vaughn

Produced by

Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling

Executive Producers

Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes

Screenplay by

Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek

Story by

Matthew Vaughn

Music by

Matthew Margeson & Dominic Lewis

Based on the comic book

“The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons

Product Specifications

Street Date

Digital: February 18

Physical: February 22