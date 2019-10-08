The King’s Man NYCC Sizzle Reel Released

20th Century Fox has released a New York Comic Con-themed sizzle reel for The King’s Man, the forthcoming prequel to Kingsman from director Matthew Vaughn and actors Djimon Hounsou, Ralph Fiennes, and Harris Dickinson. If you are hoping to see the teaser and scenes shared with the audience at New York Comic Con, though, you will be a little disappointed. This particular sizzle reel was put together after NYCC, and while it does feature some of the footage shared at the show, it is intercut with footage from the movie’s panel and press room at New York Comic Con. You can check it out above.

The King’s Man will serve as a prequel to Vaughn’s two other Kingsman movies, roughly set during the time of World War I. Despite being a prequel, Vaughn has previously confirmed there will be a fourth film in the franchise set after the events of Kingsman: The Colden Circle.

“The end of this movie [Golden Circle], if you think about it: you have Eggsy’s definitely going to go on a new journey,” Vaughn said earlier this year. “Galahad, or Harry Hart’s going on a new journey. Tequila’s going on a new journey. Jeff’s (Bridges) going on a new journey, Halle (Berry), the new agent Whiskey, is. The next movie is what happens to these characters. They’re definitely not going to be doing what you’ve seen them do before.”

Taron Egerton (Eggsy) confirmed he’ll be back in the franchise at some point, just not in The King’s Man — something completely understandable after seeing the trailer.

“That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again,” Egerton previously confirmed. “I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me. His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting. I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”

The King’s Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci, Alison Steadman, Robert Aramayo, Alexandra Maria Lara, and Joel Basman. It’s Matthew Vaughn’s third Kingsman directing gig from a script he wrote with Karl Gajdusek.

The King’s Man is set for release on February 14, 2020.

