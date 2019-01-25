‘The LEGO Movie’ Co-Director Confirms Popular Fan Theory

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part isn’t even out yet, but fans might already be looking at the brick-fueled franchise in a whole new way.

Buzzfeed recently shared a fan theory (via Reddit user BigGunsJC) regarding the original LEGO Movie, which suggests that both Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) and Batman (Will Arnett) are inspired by kids that Finn (Jadon Sand), the human constructing the film’s narrative, goes to school with. Chris Miller, who co-wrote and co-directed the film, took to Twitter to confirm that the film’s crew had basically intended as much within the narrative.

Actually… this is pretty close to what we imagined. //t.co/1z0viHlQjG — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 25, 2019

As the theory suggests, Lucy is inspired by a girl that Finn has a crush on at school, seeing as Lucy sparks a sort of romantic relationship with his proxy, Emmet (Chris Pratt). But there’s a chance that Finn might not know Lucy’s real name when the film starts, which is why the character briefly goes by the nickname of Wyldstyle. The theory goes on to posit that the girl Finn has a crush on has ties to someone who wears Batman merchandise to school, which would explain how Batman is portrayed within the original film.

The theory is a pretty endearing one, although it’s unclear exactly what those connections could mean with regards to The LEGO Movie 2. The film is expected to expand the franchise into some new and delightful directions, which is arguably a pretty tall order.

“The first movie is a very difficult movie to create a sequel to,” Pratt explained in an interview in 2017. “Because, as all the best movies do, it paints itself into a corner. Especially by tearing down the fourth wall in the final act. That’s a major jump, so they’ve got some really awesome ideas on how to deal with that and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

“Everyone says this, but for lack of a better phrase, there’s a LEGO cinematic universe that we’re building that has a sci-fi premise, as far as the world that the movies are taking place in for the majority of the running time, and the other world that’s out there.” The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay said back in 2017. “I think over the course of the movies, we’re building out the relationship between those. There’s no mandate necessarily to do that, but we are very actively working to find all of the rules and develop that relationship between the real world and the LEGO world.”

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part will debut on February 8th.