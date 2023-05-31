The Little Mermaid Cast and Crew Reveal the Challenges of Underwater Scenes

Whether it's performance or visual effects, there is a long history of underwater scenes being a pain the ass of filmmakers everywhere. On The Abyss and Titanic, filmmaker James Cameron ignored actors' comfort and sometimes safety concerns in order to get the most compelling shots possible, and more recently, the Justice League movie infamously created an underwater air bubble so that Aquaman and Mera could talk without having to figure out the complexities of how their undersea communication would work. Disney's live-action/CG hybrid The Little Mermaid is no different, with cast and crew saying that the hardest part of the whole experience was working underwater.

Saying that the most complicated part of the movie was "every scene," filmmaker Rob Marshall brought his Chicago and Mary Poppins Returns expertise to the project, and gave audiences a big, bombastic musical. Even if he had to frequently stop shooting to make sure everyone was breathing and none of the underwater gear was being caught in the shot.

"Underwater was so complicated," Marshall told Deadline. "But our goal was never to let you see the machinery behind it all because sometimes there would be… In "Part of Your World," Halle would sing two lines, and we'd say, 'Cut,' and then she'd be back on another piece of equipment or apparatus. It was all choreographed in advance. But then it was so complicated to think, 'How do we do an underwater musical, really?' It's never been done before. So that was the goal, to make sure the audience doesn't see any of that."

Inspired by Fantasia, the filmmakers worked with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, creating a guide for the undersea creatures in the "Under the Sea" musical number. It worked out, blending dancers who were trying to affect an aquatic look with CG animals created to ape the dances.

"Whenever I think of fun and hilarious, I think of all the tank work Jonah and I had to do together," star Halle Bailey said. "We had to be very serious in the middle of a thunderstorm, but it was quite hard to be serious when we're terrified in the middle of this water rainstorm that feels like you're in the middle of the ocean, and then I had to lift Jonah up. And if anyone has seen us stand next to each other, he towers over me. So, we were laughing at that. It was just a really good moment."

Co-star Joey Hauer-King added, "It was a great bonding experience. And also Rob, he's a visionary and a perfectionist, so he knows what he wants. And we'd be in that tank for a long time. We'd be like, 'So that take was pretty good, right? We could probably go now.' And he's like, 'Do it again, get back in, we haven't got it yet.' It might have taken hours, weeks, months, years."

