Here’s What Idris Elba Could Look Like As King Triton In The Little Mermaid

Disney has finally found its Ariel, as Chloe x Halle singer Halle Bailey will be taking on the leading role in their upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action adaptation. With the central role cast, now it’s time to fill out the rest of the roster, including the main villain, Sebastian, and other supporting characters like Ariel’s Father. In the movie that is none other than King Triton, and a new poster from BossLogic imagines a scenario where Idris Elba would play the king of the oceans, and the poster makes a rather convincing argument, as you can see in the image below.

The poster pictures Elba sporting a golden crown and with long white hair and a long white beard. He’s also wielding the powerful golden trident, and BossLogic posted the art with the caption “So are we getting @idriselba as King Triton now? 😁 #TheLittleMermaid.”

Elba hasn’t been rumored for the role of King Triton, but we’re pretty sure fans would love to have him on board. So far the only confirmed castings have been Awkwafina as Scuttle and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, though Melissa McCarthy is evidently in talks to join the film as the main villain Ursula.

Other characters that still need to be cast are King Triton, Prince Eric, Flotsam, Jetsam, and the all-important role of Sebastian, who is involved in quite a few of the original animated film’s biggest musical numbers. For now, we’ll have to wait and see who takes on that role, but let us know who you want as Sebastian in the comments!

As for Disney, this will be the latest in a line of immensely successful live-action adaptations. While some haven’t been as profitable as expected, including films like Pete’s Dragon, Alice Through The Looking Glass, and Dumbo, most of them have been big draws at the box office. That includes Cinderella ($543 million), Maleficent ($758 million), The Jungle Book ($966 million), Alice in Wonderland ($1,025 billion), and Beauty and the Beast, which sits at the top of the list with $1,263 billion.

Disney’s newest live-action adaptation Aladdin is still in theaters, and is the latest success for the studio, as it will surpass $900 million worldwide soon. Hopes are high that The Little Mermaid will follow suit in those successes, and it definitely has the cache to do so, as Ariel is one of the most popular Disney Princesses around.

The Little Mermaid currently has no release date.