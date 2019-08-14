Chrissy Teigen Wants to Be in the Live-Action Little Mermaid

The cast for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid is beginning to take shape (even though that apparently means some bad news for Harry Styles fans). There still are some key roles in the film that have yet to be publicly cast, and it sounds like Chrissy Teigen wouldn’t mind being in the running for them. On Tuesday, Teigen took to Twitter to reveal that she is “thirsty” to be in the film, and “will pay” for a role if need be.

just putting it out there that I am thirsty to be in the little mermaid, will pay — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2019

Although Teigen is largely known for her work as an author and television personality, she does have a few acting roles under her belt, including The Mindy Project and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. With all of that in mind – as well as her buzzworthy popularity on social media – it certainly would be interesting to see her possibly find a role in The Little Mermaid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Little Mermaid will see grown-ish star and Grammy-nominated musician Halle Bailey playing Ariel, the young mermaid who sacrifices her voice for a chance to walk on land.

“I feel like I’m dreaming, and I’m just grateful.” Bailey explained in a recent interview. “And I don’t pay attention to the negativity. I just feel like this role is something bigger than me, and greater, and it’s going to be beautiful. I’m just so excited to be a part of it.”

Bailey will be joined by Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Skuttle, with Melissa McCarthy in talks to play the villainous Ursula. Javier Barden is reportedly being eyed to play Ariel’s father, King Triton.

The Little Mermaid will be directed by Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated blockbuster, as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“There are things I’ve learned about how you have to work to integrate songs into story, and how it has to feel earned. It can’t just be sort of put there, placed there, because you feel there should be a song,” Marshall told ComicBook.com. “It has to be a song that’s earned, that takes you there. And so as we’re working on, in a way, fleshing out The Little Mermaid — Ariel has one song in the animated film — and so we’re looking for maybe more material.”

“Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda are coming on board to write some lyrics, so that’s exciting, to sort of take what was there, which is so beloved, but also find a way to create a live-action version of it,” Marshall said, adding “the lessons of creating an original musical have been very helpful so far.”

Do you want to see Chrissy Teigen play a role in The Little Mermaid? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!