The Little Things Reveals First Look at Denzel Washington and Jared Leto in the Film

✖

Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto have each developed storied careers, playing iconic characters and winning Academy Awards along the way. Next month, audiences will get to see the trio share the screen together in The Little Things, a psychological thriller that is written and directed by John Lee Hancock. Warner Bros. recently debuted a first look at the upcoming film, with a new photo being released in Entertainment Weekly. The photo, which you can check out below, shows Washington's Joe "Deke" Deacon and Leto's Albert Sparma sharing a glance while in separate cars.

(Photo: Warner Bros. / Entertainment Weekly)

The Little Things follows a burned-out Kern County, Calif. deputy sheriff named Deke (Washington) who teams with Baxter, a crack LASD detective (Malek), to reel in a wily serial killer. Deke’s nose for the “little things” proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. Meanwhile, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past. Leto's Albert Sparma is seen as the prime suspect in the case, but it certainly sounds like things will get more complicated along the way.

"Well, it’s all in the name — Albert Sparma!" Leto tells Entertainment Weekly of his role in the film. "He’s an unusual guy. He’s an outsider, a black sheep, someone who’s stuck in a part of life that maybe he feels like he doesn’t deserve. He’s been blessed and cursed with a significant amount of intelligence and wit, but doesn’t really fit into society so well. For me, it was an opportunity to make a complete transformation, which I took full advantage of and that was a lot of fun, in the preparation, the research, and the building of the character. It was just a blast."

According to Leto, one of the biggest draws for signing on to the film was the opportunity to work alongside Washington.

"Denzel Washington, to me, he’s my Brando, Pacino, De Niro all rolled up into one," says Leto. "The opportunity to work with him, I couldn’t pass that up. And then on top of that, Rami, the icing on the cake, a force to be reckoned with, and someone I was really excited to spend time with."

The Little Things also stars Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, Sofia Vassileva, and Michael Hyatt.

What do you think of this first look at The Little Things? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Little Things is set to debut both in theaters and on HBO Max on January 29th.