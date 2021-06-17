The Lord of the Rings Trilogy 4K Blu-ray Box Set is Cheaper Than Ever

If you didn't pick up The Lord of the Rings Trilogy when it hit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray last year, now would be the time to add it to your collection. Originally priced at $89.99, you can grab it here on Amazon for only $60 after a 21% off deal and a $10.98 bonus coupon that you need to manually click to activate.

The LOTR 4K Blu-ray box set include 9-discs - 3 discs each for The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. Naturally, most of these discs will be loaded with special features.

We expect to see plenty of Blu-ray deals during Amazon's annual Prime Day event, which takes place from June 21 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) through June 22. However, it is unlikely that we'll see a bigger discount on this LOTR set during the sale. If it does happen, you'll be well within the return window. That said, you might want to lock down hat coupon bonus disappears.

On that note, Amazon is also in the midst of a buy 2, get 1 free sale that includes a cornucopia of items - including tons of big Blu-ray sets. You can shop the entire sale right here while it lasts. Just click on "Movies & TV" in the Department section.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.