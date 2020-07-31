The Lost Boys Fans Share Love for Vampire Flick on Its Anniversary

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dating all the way back to Nosferatu, each decade has seen a vampire project stand out above all its contemporaries, with Joel Schumacher's The Lost Boys arguably being the standout blood-sucking picture from the '80s. Released on July 31, 1987, the film earned $32.2 million worldwide, and while that number might not be overwhelming for the time, its cultural impact in the years since is incalculable. While a majority of prior vampire films focused on adult characters and blended romance with horror, The Lost Boys instead shifted the focus to teen-aged characters, serving as a precursor for the pop-culture juggernaut of the Twilight franchise.

The film focuses on a family who moves to the beachside town of Santa Carla, which they soon discover to be a hotbed of vampiric activity. When the older brother of the family (Jason Patric) inadvertently becomes ingratiated into a group of vampires, he and his younger brother (Corey Haim) have to find a way to not only leave this curse behind, but also vanquish the bloodsuckers who brought this burden upon the family.

Joining Patric and Haim in the film were Kiefer Sutherland, Alex Winter, Jami Gertz, and Corey Feldman, with the film introducing audiences to a new generation of heartthrobs, as its soundtrack and outfits served as an authentic reflection of pop culture at the time. In honor of its legacy, fans took to social media to share their love of the film on its anniversary.