The Lost Boys Fans Share Love for Vampire Flick on Its Anniversary
Dating all the way back to Nosferatu, each decade has seen a vampire project stand out above all its contemporaries, with Joel Schumacher's The Lost Boys arguably being the standout blood-sucking picture from the '80s. Released on July 31, 1987, the film earned $32.2 million worldwide, and while that number might not be overwhelming for the time, its cultural impact in the years since is incalculable. While a majority of prior vampire films focused on adult characters and blended romance with horror, The Lost Boys instead shifted the focus to teen-aged characters, serving as a precursor for the pop-culture juggernaut of the Twilight franchise.
The film focuses on a family who moves to the beachside town of Santa Carla, which they soon discover to be a hotbed of vampiric activity. When the older brother of the family (Jason Patric) inadvertently becomes ingratiated into a group of vampires, he and his younger brother (Corey Haim) have to find a way to not only leave this curse behind, but also vanquish the bloodsuckers who brought this burden upon the family.
Joining Patric and Haim in the film were Kiefer Sutherland, Alex Winter, Jami Gertz, and Corey Feldman, with the film introducing audiences to a new generation of heartthrobs, as its soundtrack and outfits served as an authentic reflection of pop culture at the time. In honor of its legacy, fans took to social media to share their love of the film on its anniversary.
Legal Obligation
wait before i sleep it lost boys anniversary day so ur all legally required to look at him :) pic.twitter.com/xFhJYy7UzU— james 🧸 (@thsilverscream) July 31, 2020
No Right
The guys In lost boys had no right being that hot pic.twitter.com/UDYqzoHT33— Gabby 🌙 (@DiscoWitchyy) July 31, 2020
Absolute Adoration
The Lost Boys was released #OTD back in 1987. I talk a lot about my love for Near Dark which is my favorite vampire film..but I absolutely adore the Lost Boys as well and always will..was totally obsessed with this movie as a teen and frankly still am!🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/yQ869AA9Is— 💀💀💀MUSE💀💀💀 (@halogirl22) July 31, 2020
Cult Classic
33 years ago today, in 1987, the cult classic The Lost Boys hit our screens. Such a fun film that became an essential part of the 80s zeitgeist. #movies #lostboys pic.twitter.com/2oJYkR9icJ— More Movies (@MoreMovies4) July 31, 2020
Iconic
on this day in 1987 the iconic movie the lost boys was released pic.twitter.com/kzo8fl1lxH— ✰ (@synthclarke) July 31, 2020
Stop Fighting Me
Happy Friday exclusively to Joel Schumacher's The Lost Boys, which is celebrating its 33rd anniversary today pic.twitter.com/ax06sDFk0z— Horror Queers (@HorrorQueers) July 31, 2020
Stunning
Joel Schumacher's THE LOST BOYS was released on this day, in 1987.
Stylish, hugely entertaining with a contemporary appeal that helped to make the vampire relevant again.
I feel the cinematography is often overlooked - the film is absolutely stunning to watch. pic.twitter.com/mD22v0SXHx— Adrian Roe (@Firstscreamto) July 31, 2020
Sax Man
Today in 1987, THE LOST BOYS came out. I've always thought of it as a kid-friendly version of NEAR DARK but it does have this guy in it so it can't be all bad. pic.twitter.com/QF3byQt2dI— Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) July 31, 2020
One of the Greatest
Happy Birthday to The Lost Boys which was released on July 31st 1987 .
One of THE greatest horror films of all time. pic.twitter.com/1WLwsDedJy— Horror Seen (@HorrorSeen) July 31, 2020
Best Ever
33 years ago today on 31 July 1987 'The Lost Boys' was released in theatres. This is an 80s classic and is probably the best vampire movie ever...pic.twitter.com/Dt9ulv7Zx6— I❤️80s (@IL0VEthe80s) July 31, 2020
