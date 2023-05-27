The Machine: Tom Segura Teases Upcoming Project With Bert Kreischer After Surprising Him At Premiere (Exclusive)

The Machine was released in theaters today, and ComicBook.com had the chance to attend the movie's premiere in Los Angeles last night. We got to chat with comedian Bert Kreischer about the film, which is based on his viral stand-up story about going to Russia on a class trip while he was in college. Many of Kreischer's comedian friends attended the event, including Tom Segura, who showed up and surprised his pal. The duo has a popular podcast together, 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer, and Segura teased they have another new project in the works while talking to ComicBook.com.

"He didn't know," Segura said about surprising Kreischer at the premiere. "Well, I told him I couldn't come because I really couldn't come. And then I tried to make it work and then I sent this email, 'Hey, I'm going to try to make this work,' and then the people I work with were like, 'You have a book event tonight at Barnes and Noble in Austin.' So I was like, 'Oh, I definitely can't go then.' And then they were like, 'Yeah, you can't go.' And then the day passed and I was like, 'Just move that event,' so I had to move it. And they were like, 'Really?' And I go, 'Yeah.'" He added, "I flew out here and I surprised him and he cried ... Yeah, it was funny."

We also asked Segura about his upcoming projects, and he teased, "I have a special coming out July 4th on Netflix called Sledgehammer. And then Bert and I actually have a project together too." He added, "It hasn't been announced yet."

Who Stars in The Machine?

The Machine stars Bert Kresicher, Mark Hamill, Robert Maaser, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jessica Gabor, Rita Bernard Shaw, Nikola Đuričko, Oleg Taktarov, Amelie Villers, and Mercedes de la Cruz. Peter Atencio (Key & Peele, Keanu) directed the film, working from a script by Kevin Biegel (Cougar Town, Scrubs) and Scotty Landes (Workaholics, Ma).

"I'm so close to crying every five minutes," Kreischer shared with ComicBook.com. "It's just unbelievable. Everything's so unbelievable. I feel like this shouldn't all be happening for me. And especially, you're right, in my way and starring in it. And everything worked out and then, it's in theaters even. It's in theaters. It's unbelievable. I don't know how to wrap my head around it."

When asked if he's caught the acting bug, Kreischer replied, "It's so funny when this got done, I was like, 'I don't ever want to be an actor.' And then I started going, 'I wouldn't mind learning Jonah Hill's process.' I got to be honest with you, I don't know if I'm a fan of the craft. I think I just want to be a movie star," he added with a big smile.

