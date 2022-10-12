The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito Gets Imagined as the X-Men’s Professor Xavier

Marvel Studios has been slowly bringing their mutant characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since the merger between Disney and FOX was completed. Since the merger we've seen Ms. Marvel get revealed as a mutant in the MCU, and even the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier. The version of Professor Xavier isn't from the main MCU but a different universe that Doctor Strange and America Chavez travel to in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so we have yet to see the real version of the character. There have been unsubstantiated rumors that Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito will play Professor Xavier for the main MCU and fans are really digging the choice. One fan has even created a new piece of fan art imagining the actor as the character.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil, created a concept that shows the Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian actor in the iconic role. Esposito gets Professor Xavier's helmet from the House of X comic series and it looks fantastic on the actor. Esposito has been rumored to appear in a Marvel Studios project and he's probably one of the best actors out there, so fans definitely want to see him in some shape or form. You can check out the fan art below!

Esposito recently revealed how he'd play Professor Xavier during a recent Q&A at Fan Expo Boston where ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley was one of the many in attendance. The actor revealed that he'd bring "force" and "grace" to the role.

"I'd play that character with force, grace, and a calm," Esposito said. "Someone who controls the chaos but who also has the ability to uplift and inspire."

The Mandalorian star previously said in a video shared to TikTok that he had been in talks with Marvel and expressed his desire to play Professor X, a character that recently made his MCU debut, albeit in an alternate universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness portrayed by Patrick Stewart.

"So, I have not worked for Marvel yet," The actor revealed. "I've been in a room with them and talked with them, and to answer your question, I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories. They do the same thing."

"So, there's been talk of Magneto, there's been talk of Dr. Freeze, there has been talk of, who else are they talking about over there? Oh, Doom! And there is Professor X. Pick one? I'm going to go for something that is a little bit different. I'm going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X. Esposito added.

