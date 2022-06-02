The Menu Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy & Nicholas Hoult Lead Bizarre Food Thriller

Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer for The Menu, an upcoming thriller starring X-Men franchise veterans Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy. In the film, a couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, “with some shocking surprises,” according to its official synopsis. The obvious twist here would be that the “surprise” is a cannibalistic twist, and the trailer seems to support that.

“Mark has a keen eye for subversive humor and a sharp visual style that brings to life the acerbic wit of this terrific script written by Seth and Will,” Aadded Searchlight Heads of Film Production DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas. “This project is next level in every sense, and we can’t wait to see what Mark, Hyperobject, and this incredible ensemble and crew serve audiences next year.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the trailer below.

The Menu marks the latest project in Anya Taylor-Joy’s ever busy schedule, her next feature film being another horror movie the Edgar Wright-directed Last Night in Soho. It was recently confirmed that she will provide the voice for Princess Peach in the animated Super Mario movie from Illumination Entertainment and is also set to star as the title character in the in the .

Nicolas Hoult can next be seen in the Universal Pictures monster movie Renfield, playing the servant character to Dracula, while Ralph Fiennes will return to movie screens this week, reprising his role of “M” in the Daniel Craig-starring James Bond finale No Time to Die.

In addition to Taylor-Joy, Fiennes, and Hoult, The Menu features Paul Adelstein (Chicago P.D.), Rob Yang (Succession), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Mark St. Cyr (High School Musical: The Musical – The Series), Rebecca Koon (Sharp Objects), Peter Grosz (Stranger Than Fiction) and Christina Brucato (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow). Mark Mylod is directing from a script by by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. Other cast members confirmed to appear in the film include Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, John Leguizamo, Aimee Carrero, Reed Birney and Judith Light.

The film is coming to theaters…soon. That’s all we’ve got, folks, so keep an eye on the site for a release date announcement.