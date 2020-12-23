The Midnight Sky Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic uprooting a lot of this year's blockbuster schedule, there are still a lot of highly-anticipated movies making their way to audiences. One of the latest to do so will be The Midnight Sky, an ensemble drama led by George Clooney. While we still have to wait two more weeks to see the film debut, a new update to Rotten Tomatoes shines a light on how critics are already responding to the film. On Wednesday, the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score for The Midnight Sky was released, clocking in at (at the time of this writing) a rating of 59%.

(Photo: Rotten Tomatoes)

While that could easily ebb and flow either positively or negatively as more reviews come in, as only 34 reviews are listed on the site right now, it does provide an early indication of whether or not fans should expect a masterpiece. Of course, critical and fan reception to a film or TV show don't always completely sync up, so there's a chance that the film could still resonate with audiences once it's actually released.

The Midnight Sky tells the story of a scientist named Augustine, played by Clooney, who realizes that a team of astronauts is returning to a planet that has become inhabitable since they left. Mark L. Smith wrote the screenplay for the film. In addition to Clooney, The Midnight Sky stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir, and Kyle Chandler, and introduces young Caoilinn Springall in her first major film role. The film is produced by Clooney, Grant Heslov, Keith Redmon, Bard Dorros, and Cliff Roberts. Executive producers include Barbara A. Hall, Todd Shuster, Jennifer Gates, and Greg Baxter.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Midnight Sky below!

"This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone."

What do you think of the Rotten Tomatoes score for The Midnight Sky? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Midnight Sky is set to arrive on December 23rd.