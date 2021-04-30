Netflix Announces Release Date for The Mitchells vs. The Machines

✖

The newest animated blockbuster from Netflix finally has a release date! The Mitchells vs. The Machines — formerly known as Connected — moved from a Sony theatrical release to a Netflix original back in January, with the streaming service confirming that the highly-anticipated project from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller would debut at some point in 2021. On Tuesday morning, Netflix revealed that The Mitchells vs. The Machines will officially be arriving on April 30th.

In addition to the release date reveal, Netflix also shared a slew of casting announcements regarding the film. It was previously revealed that Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Olivia Colman, and Eric Andre would be starring in The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Netflix's announcements on Tuesday included news that Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Conan O'Brien, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Jay Pharoah, Alex Hirsch, and Griffin McElroy will also be joining the cast.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is written and directed by Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe. Lord and Miller serve as producers. The film was previously called Connected when it was in the works at Sony, but the title was changed back to its original concept when the project moved to Netflix.

“We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm Netflix has expressed for this movie with this acquisition and grateful to everyone at Sony for making a great picture with us and finding a big way to bring it to audiences” said Lord and Miller. “We’re really proud of the film we all made together, plus we understand our subscription fees are waived in perpetuity as part of the deal? We’re not lawyers but it does sound right to us.”

"This is a very personal movie about my very weird family. I’m so grateful to all the incredible artists that poured their love and passion into this project to make it a reality, and to everyone at Sony who believed in us and were on board to make a different kind of animated movie.” said Rianda. "I'm so thrilled that everyone at Netflix has been totally in sync with us creatively and are just as excited about the movie as we are! Not only because it's an original story with a creative visual style that we're extremely proud of, but also so I can prove to my friends that this five-year journey wasn't an elaborate delusion on my part."

