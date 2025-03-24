The Mummy Reboot Casts Midommar Star in Lead Role (But Are They the Monster?)

Jack Reynor is getting wrapped up in The Mummy. The Midsommar and The Perfect Couple actor has been cast in filmmaker Lee Cronin’s (Evil Dead Rise) Mummy reboot from James Wan’s Atomic Monster (M3GAN) and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse (Wolf Man), and will reportedly play “a husband and father who runs afoul of supernaturally sinister forces,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Production will get underway in April in Reynor’s native Ireland.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Cronin has described the remake as being “unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I’m digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening.”

Cronin’s Mummy is set to be unleashed at New Line Cinema instead of Universal Pictures, which released the 1932 classic starring Boris Karloff as the Ancient Egyptian high priest Imhotep. Universal first rebooted the Mummy franchise with 1999’s trilogy launcher The Mummy, starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, and planned to relaunch the franchise with Tom Cruise’s Mummy remake before the first film in the now-scrapped Dark Universe flopped in 2017.

Reynor is perhaps best known for his role opposite Florence Pugh in Ari Aster’s A24 folk horror Midsommar. His first major role was as an Irish rally car driver in the Michael Bay-directed Transformers: Age of Extinction in 2014, which he followed with director Andy Serkis’ Rudyard Kipling Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle for Netflix. In 2015, Reynor starred opposite Toni Colette and Will Poulter in the Dublin-set drama Glassland, which won him the Sundance Film Festival’s Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting. Most recently, he starred alongside Chloë Grace Moretz in the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral and opposite Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in the Netflix mystery drama series The Perfect Couple.

The first co-production from the combined Atomic Monster-Blumhouse, the new Mummy movie is produced by horror masters Wan and Blum with Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise and The Hole in the Ground producer John Keville. Michael Clear (Wan’s Malignant), Judson Scott (M3GAN 2.0) and Macdara Kelleher (Blum’s Wolf Man) are the executive producers.

Warner Bros. and New Line have dated Lee Cronin’s The Mummy to release in theaters on April 17, 2026.