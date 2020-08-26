The New Mutants Director Josh Boone Admits He Wishes He Could Make a Spider-Man Movie

✖

After two years of anticipation, The New Mutants is finally expected to arrive in theaters this weekend, bringing Josh Boone's vision for the iconic X-Men team to the big screen. The film's release has been shrouded in multiple delays (and the current dilemma of releasing amid the COVID-19 pandemic), but that hasn't stopped many from being excited for the Marvel project. According to Boone, there is another Marvel property already within the Marvel Cinematic Universe that he would love to direct, if given the chance. As the director recently told ScreenRant, he definitely wishes he could make a Spider-Man movie.

"I don't know, man. I'd look at any opportunity that came my way. Our favorite character growing up, more than any other, was always Spider-Man. So , we'll be like everybody else, "We wish we could make a Spider-Man movie!"

Given Boone's teenage-centric stories in films like The New Mutants and The Fault in Our Stars, it definitely would be interesting to see his take on the Spider-Man mythos. Granted, there isn't any indication of if and when that would be able to happen, but Marvel fans will certainly dream either way -- especially if Boone's plans for a New Mutants trilogy don't entirely come to pass.

"There still are references to the X-Men universe," Boone recently told ComicBook.com. "It's just like we made this at such a strange time in the circumstances under which we made it was strange, which was, we didn't know there was gonna be a merger till we finished shooting. So we made the movie thinking it was the first of three. And then eventually we dovetail with [Simon Kinberg]'s X-Men movies. And eventually they'd come together like in a big Marvel type way. But you know, that's not what happened. And it's like, everything sort of got flipped upside down where it's like, we had to do a really good job this last time I went into the edit, making sure it didn't feel too much, like there were too many loose ends to be followed up on in another movie. So most of the little bit of work I did when I came back was to make sure that those tendrils were fixed."

"What we sold to Fox was really a comic book [Knate Lee] and I had made, that showed what all three films would be," Boone added. "So it's like the first one was always a rubber reality horror movie based on Demon Bear. The second one was always an alien invasion movie based on Warlock and his dad coming to earth and all that. And then the third one was gonna be Inferno and be more of like a demonic supernatural horror movie. We've finally crossed over with the X-Men movies like it does in the comics for Inferno and all that. That was sort of the dream."

