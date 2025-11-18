The Next Generation Legend Reacts to New Star Trek Movie Announcement

Star Trek might have gotten its start on the small screen, but it made sense for the various travelers aboard the Enterprise to soar to the silver screen. Star Trek: The Motion Picture first arrived in theaters in 1979, setting the stage for the Paramount franchise to explore wild new territory. With thirteen films under the space-faring series’ belt so far, now seems like the perfect time to once again dive into this universe. Following the major announcement, a big member of Star Trek: The Next Generation had some thoughts to share when it came to the franchise returning for a new story, which will potentially have a new cast as well.

Jonathan Frakes, the beloved Star Trek actor who played the part of William Riker in “Next Gen,” recently was told the news by Trek Movie that the Paramount series would be returning to the big screen. Helmed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, Frakes was familiar with their works and stated, “Wow. That is big news. The Dungeons & Dragons guys!” For those who don’t know, Daley and Goldstein were responsible for 2023’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a live-action take on the franchise that has since become a fan-favorite.

Following his learning of the news that a new Star Trek movie was in the works, Frakes shared some words of advice for the filmmakers: “May they live long and prosper, and stay safe, and come in on budget and on time, and they’ll do fine.” While the story for the upcoming project has yet to be confirmed, Deadline reported that this new Star Trek movie will entail a new story and new characters. This means that the fourteenth film of the franchise won’t feature Chris Pine’s crew that remade the original story and/or feature returning cast members from the original television shows.

Where To Now, Enterprise?

Even though this upcoming film might have a totally original story with a new cast, there are plenty of established universes for a new Star Trek movie to dip its toes into. While the original universe that gave us the likes of the first series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager will always have its place with the fans, Paramount has been experimenting with the franchise in recent years.

Star Trek: Picard brought back Patrick Stewart and company for one last adventure, while Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks explored wild new avenues for the OG universe. Following the Paramount/SkyDance merger, and the possibility of Paramount acquiring Warner Bros, it will be interesting to see how these massive events for the studio impact the Federation’s universe. Star Trek has remained a part of pop culture for decades, and it appears that, while it has hit some bumps in the road in the past, it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

