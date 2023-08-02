Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Wave 2 Adds Scented Jack Skellington Exclusive
Wave 2 of The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pop lineup is on sale now.
Unfortunately, Funko's annual halfway to Halloween 'Funkoween' event was cancelled this year, but some of the Pop figures that would have been released around that time have trickled out over the last couple of months. The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary wave was certainly one of them, because no Funkoween event would have been complete without NBX. Wave 1 was released back in June, and Wave 2 launched today as part of Funko's weekly Wednesday drops.
Several new Pops were added to The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary Funko Pop lineup, including an exclusive Santa Jack Skellington that's peppermint-scented. It follows a pumpkin spice-scented Pumpkin King Pop exclusive that was released as part of the original wave. A full breakdown can be found below complete with pre-order links.
The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Wave 2:
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Santa Jack Scented Funko Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
-
The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Santa Jack Funko Pop (Glow) – Amazon Exclusvie
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack and Zero with Tree Deluxe Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Christmas Sally Funko Pop – Pre-order at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Santa Jack Funko Pop (Standard) – Pre-order at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Formal Jack Skellington Funko Pop – Pre-order at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Formal Sally Funko Pop – Pre-order at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Zero with Candy Cane Funko Pop – Pre-order at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- NBX – Formal Jack and Sally Pop Keychains – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX – Formal Jack and Sally Funko Soda – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington Enamel Pin 4-Pack – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Wave 1:
- NBX 30th Anniversary Pumpkin King (Pumpkin Spice Scented) Funko Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- NBX 30th Anniversary Pumpkin King Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack Christmas Town Door Deluxe Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack with Halloween Door Deluxe Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington (Lab) Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Sally with Gravestone Deluxe Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington with Gravestone Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington Pocket Pop Keychain – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Pumpkin King Pocket Pop Keychain – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
While rumors regarding a sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas have swirled for years, there has been no confirmation thus far. However, Tim Burton fans have Beetlejuice 2 to look forward to. Star Michael Keaton recently spoke with Empire about the film's use of practical effects.
"Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin' fun you can have working," Keaton shared. "It's so fun, it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie ... There's a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."