Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Adds Headless Jack Exclusive
The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pop lineup adds a new Hot Topic exclusive
The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary celebration rolls on with a new Headless Jack Skellington exclusive that you can only find right here at Hot Topic. It follows two full waves and a Deluxe Snowman Jack / Carolers Funko Pop Moment that you can reserve right here at Entertainment Earth.
Below you'll find the huge list of previously released NBX 30th anniversary Funko Pops and where to find them. While you're at it, make sure to check out Hot Topic's new The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus apparel collections.
The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Wave 2:
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Santa Jack Scented Funko Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
-
The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Santa Jack Funko Pop (Glow) – Amazon Exclusive
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack with Snowflake – Specialty Series Exclusive
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Snowman Jack / Carolers Deluxe Funko Pop! Moment – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack and Zero with Tree Deluxe Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Christmas Sally Funko Pop – Pre-order at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Santa Jack Funko Pop (Standard) – Pre-order at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Formal Jack Skellington Funko Pop – Pre-order at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Formal Sally Funko Pop – Pre-order at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Zero with Candy Cane Funko Pop – Pre-order at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- NBX – Formal Jack and Sally Pop Keychains – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX – Formal Jack and Sally Funko Soda – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington Enamel Pin 4-Pack – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Wave 1:
- NBX 30th Anniversary Pumpkin King (Pumpkin Spice Scented) Funko Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- NBX 30th Anniversary Pumpkin King Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack Christmas Town Door Deluxe Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack with Halloween Door Deluxe Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington (Lab) Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Sally with Gravestone Deluxe Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington with Gravestone Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington Pocket Pop Keychain – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Pumpkin King Pocket Pop Keychain – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Get a Sequel?
Recently, NBX director Henry Selick spoke with Collider about the possibility of a sequel. Selick confirmed that a "sequel has come up several times." He explained, "Initially, they always said, 'But it will have to be CG.' And that was a non-starter for me. It certainly was for [producer] Tim Burton." Selick added making The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed shorts hasn't been discussed, but he could see Burton liking the idea.
"The idea of a short has never come up in the past... I think that Tim might be open to a short," the director detailed. "It would have to be so refreshing...such a new take to justify making a sequel, but a short makes good sense." Selick began to brainstorm, "A short that's about Zero... his viewpoint of the world or a day in his life ... I think that's a fantastic idea. And doable. I predict Tim would back [it] then."0comments