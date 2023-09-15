Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Adds Headless Jack Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary celebration rolls on with a new Headless Jack Skellington exclusive that you can only find right here at Hot Topic. It follows two full waves and a Deluxe Snowman Jack / Carolers Funko Pop Moment that you can reserve right here at Entertainment Earth.

Below you'll find the huge list of previously released NBX 30th anniversary Funko Pops and where to find them. While you're at it, make sure to check out Hot Topic's new The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus apparel collections.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Wave 2:

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Wave 1:

Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Get a Sequel?

Recently, NBX director Henry Selick spoke with Collider about the possibility of a sequel. Selick confirmed that a "sequel has come up several times." He explained, "Initially, they always said, 'But it will have to be CG.' And that was a non-starter for me. It certainly was for [producer] Tim Burton." Selick added making The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed shorts hasn't been discussed, but he could see Burton liking the idea.

"The idea of a short has never come up in the past... I think that Tim might be open to a short," the director detailed. "It would have to be so refreshing...such a new take to justify making a sequel, but a short makes good sense." Selick began to brainstorm, "A short that's about Zero... his viewpoint of the world or a day in his life ... I think that's a fantastic idea. And doable. I predict Tim would back [it] then."