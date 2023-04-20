The Nightmare Before Christmas Deadly Night Shade Crossbody Purse Glows In the Dark

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Nightmare Before Christmas has inspired a lot of great products over the years, but this new Loungefly Deadly Night Shade crossbody purse is definitely one of our favorites. Hopefully, you won't be filling it with poison, but it is big enough to hold your everyday items. It also features as matching lining, a zipper pull-charm, and the label glows in the dark!

If that wasn't enough, the bag is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can reserve right here for $59.99 with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. Since it's a limited edition, not everyone who scores all of their The Nightmare Before Christmas stuff at Hot Topic will have one, though we love their collection – especially their Dr. Finkelstein trinket jars.

"Are you ready to help Sally make Jack Skellington's Christmas wishes come true in Halloweentown? You will be with this exciting The Nightmare Before Christmas Deadly Night Shade Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive! It's made of faux leather and features top zipper closure, an adjustable strap, matching themed lining, silver hardware, a cute zipper-pull charm, and embroidered, applique, and printed details. Plus, the Deadly Night Shade design glows in the dark! This marvelous purse measures about 8-inches wide x 8-inches tall x 4-inches long. "

Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Get a Sequel?

Recently, NBX director Henry Selick spoke with Collider about the possibility of a sequel. Selick confirmed that a "sequel has come up several times." He explained, "Initially, they always said, 'But it will have to be CG.' And that was a non-starter for me. It certainly was for [producer] Tim Burton." Selick added making The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed shorts hasn't been discussed, but he could see Burton liking the idea.

"The idea of a short has never come up in the past... I think that Tim might be open to a short," the director detailed. "It would have to be so refreshing...such a new take to justify making a sequel, but a short makes good sense." Selick began to brainstorm, "A short that's about Zero... his viewpoint of the world or a day in his life ... I think that's a fantastic idea. And doable. I predict Tim would back [it] then."

The Nightmare Before Christmas is available to stream on Disney+.