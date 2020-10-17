The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Streaming Charity Concert Announced

✖

Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas are getting a Halloween special event. The Actors Fund and the Lymphoma Research Foundation have announced a one-night-only virtual Halloween benefit concert presentation of the songs from the beloved 1993 Disney animated movie (some of which are featured on Disney's Halloween playlist). Some of Broadway's biggest stars will offer their interpretations of the film's music. Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will host the event, working with creator Tim Burton, composer Danny Elfman, and the Disney Music Group. The one-night-only special Halloween event will be available to stream for 24 hours, beginning Saturday, October 31st, at 7 pm ET. Virtual tickets to view the event cost $4.99.

From the press release, "James Monroe Iglehart, who dazzled audiences as the Genie in his Tony Award-winning performance in Disney Theatrical's Aladdin, and his Broadway friends, using only items and clothing found around their house combined with their imaginations, will bring this delightful evening of music, storytelling and Halloween fun to life for one-night-only.

The cast includes: Rafael Casal (Blindspotting, Bad Education), Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Shuffle Along, Bring It On: The Musical), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, Memphis), Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge!, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof), Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton, Motown The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Dames at Sea, Matilda, EmojiLand), Rob McClure (Chaplin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) and more.

'We are extremely grateful to Tim Burton, Danny Elfman and the Disney Music Group for allowing us the opportunity to bring our virtual concert interpretation of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas to everyone this Halloween,' said James Monroe Iglehart.

With door-to-door tricks and treats on hold, all are invited to indulge in this holiday classic."

In The Nightmare Before Christmas, "Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington longs to spread the joy of Christmas. But his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere!"

Henry Selick directed and produced the stop-motion animated musical film, based on character and concepts conceived by Tim Burton. Danny Elfman wrote the film's songs and score, and also was Jack Skellington's singing voice. The film's voice cast also includes Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey, Ken Page, Paul Reubens, Glenn Shadix, and Ed Ivory.

Upon release in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas earned positive reviews from critics and audiences. It earned $89.1 million on an $18 million budget and has remained a cult favorite holiday film to this day.