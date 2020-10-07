Disney Launches Halloween Music Playlist to Get You in the Spooky Spirit

✖

This year's Halloween festivities will surely look a lot different from previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic and social-distancing protocols, but Disney hopes to keep the spirit of the season alive by offering fans a Halloween-themed playlist featuring the types of songs you might typically hear while wandering around their amusement parks. Disney parks regularly offer guests some family-friendly activities, and while Walt Disney World is open in Orlando and offering these time-honored traditions, the severity of the pandemic in California means that Disneyland in Anaheim is still closed. For those longing for Halloween celebrations, you can listen to the Disney Halloween playlist through a number of different services.

Disney describes the playlist, "Creepies and crawlies, toads in a pond, let there be music from regions beyond! Whether you’re throwing a swinging wake or just awakening the spirits with your tambourine, now you can enjoy favorite Halloween tunes in your ghostly retreat by streaming the Disney Halloween Playlist. The playlist includes favorite songs for all the silly spooks in your family including 'This is Halloween' from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 'Cruella de Vil' from 101Dalmatians, and 'Grim Grinning Ghosts' from The Haunted Mansion."

Now that it's officially October, many fans of the Halloween season look to family-friendly frights to get into the spirit of the season, which means many Disney films enter heavy rotation. While Hocus Pocus has become a fan-favorite among audiences, despite its initial box office run being underwhelming, another newfound classic is Nightmare Before Christmas. However, with the film being about a mascot of Halloween wanting to instead embrace the traditions of Christmas, some argue the film is better suited to that holiday than to Halloween. Voice of Jack Skellington Chris Sarandon, on the other hand, thinks the film can represent whatever the audience wants.

"Why can't it be both?" Sarandon previously shared with ComicBook.com when asked about the debate. "I know that there are a lot of fans who come up to me saying, 'We watch it every Halloween,' and I have fans that come up and say, 'We watch it every Christmas,' I have fans who come up and say, 'We watch it at both Christmas and Halloween.' What's the debate? It's what pleases the people who watch it most, the audience, that's what's important. It's the fans. It's the people who it had a profound effect on over these years."

