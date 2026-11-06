The Odyssey Star Says Chris Nolan’s Epic Is “The Most Important Film of My Life”

Christopher Nolan’s grand epic adaptation of The Odyssey has been one of 2026’s biggest hits, earning nearly $2 billion worldwide while becoming a cultural phenomenon. With awards season quickly approaching, The Odyssey is poised to receive both Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for everything from its impressive technical feats to the direction of the film and its performances.

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Now that some time has passed, and the initial hype has died down, we can take a better, more objective look at The Odyssey and everything it has achieved. Even those involved with the film have a new perspective on it: ComicBook had the chance to speak with John Leguizamo about his new sci-fi thriller series Exoplanet, which is currently available on Audible.

John Leguizamo Reflects On The Odyssey

Universal Pictures

During the interview, Leguizamo reflected on The Odyssey and the difference between a Nolan script and the writing of Exoplanet creator Benjamin Percy (Marvel’s Ghost Writer, Predator Kills the Marvel Universe). But while he’s played so many roles during his 40 years in the business, for Leguizamo, making The Odyssey was the experience of a lifetime.

“You know, The Odyssey, I felt like it was the most important work I’ve ever done in my life, and also the most important film of my life, and the highlight of my life,” Leguizamo said. “Because the script was phenomenal, man. It was so beautifully crafted. I mean, Chris [Nolan], he doesn’t get enough credit for his genius writing. But the language there was really precise… we just had to live in these characters, and he wrote enough of us so we could put ourselves into it.”

In The Odyssey, John Leguizamo plays Eumaeus, an elderly blind man and pig farmer, who is one of King Odysseus’s (Matt Damon) oldest and most loyal slaves. It is Eumaeus who never wavers in his hope that Odysseus will return from the Trojan War alive; when Odysseus does come back alive, it’s Eumaeus who first discovers him in disguise and helps his master save his family from the suitors scheming for Ithaca’s throne. It was a rare, haggard, downtrodden role for Leguizamo, whose signature is an energetic and witty persona.

John Leguizamo as Eumaeus in The Odyssey / Universal Pictures

“I threw everything I had [at it], man,” Leguizamo admitted. “I’ve never been that vulnerable on film… I’m usually the cool guy or the villain, or the comic [relief] guy. Here I got to be a really vulnerable person, and that was new – a new high for me, and Chris Nolan really created the space for that.”

In Exoplanet, John Leguizamo stars alongside Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World) and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Kraven the Hunter), in Benjamin Percy’s sci-fi thriller, which is executive produced by acclaimed author Andy Weir (The Martian, Project Hail Mary). Leguizamo plays Science Officer Logan Bowers, one of three survivors of the starship Wild Blue Yonder, which is struck by a quantum anomaly that causes it to crash-land on an alien planet. Bowers, First Officer Becca Bang (DeBose), and Chief Engineer Jeff Shaw (Mackie) each wake up in a different time period on the planet: Bowers finds himself in a distant future where intelligent machines have populated the planet and are holding him like an animal in a zoo.

You can download episodes of Exoplanet HERE. The Odyssey is available on digital platforms.