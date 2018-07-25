‘Cloak & Dagger’ Director Gina Prince-Bythewood to Direct ‘The Old Guard’

Skydance’s adaptation of Image Comics‘ The Old Guard has found a director in Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Prince-Bythewood directed the pilot episode of Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger and more episodes since the series began. She’s also attached to direct Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff movie Silver and Black, but according to The Hollywood Reporter the development problems with the Marvel property has freed Prince-Bythewood up for other projects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Skydance’s David Ellison, Don Granger, and Dana Goldberg will produce. The film is looking to begin filming this fall for release in 2019.

The Old Guard was created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. The comic tells the story of Andy, a woman who is one of a handful of humans who, inexplicably, cannot die. Until they do. Though impervious to most fatal wounds, Andy has met others of her kind and learned that at some point death will come for them, with no warning and no apparent explanation for why that arrow, sword, or bullet ended them when so many others failed.

Andy has been around for generations. She is called others of her kind, most of whom have grown jaded and tired of eternal life. Together, they work as a small mercenary group. They’ve managed to keep their existence a secret for ages, but the new technology of the information age poses a new threat to their secrecy, especially when the discovery of a new immortal, a black woman serving in the Marines, forces them out into action when an organization with ill-intent is waiting to capture their deeds on camera.

There are currently only five issues of The Old Guard, which have been collected as The Old Guard, Book One: Opening Fire.

Other works that Rucka has co-created include Queen & Country, Stumptown, and Whiteout. He also co-created Kate Kane, the current version of DC Comics’ Batwoman. His superhero work includes runs on Action Comics, Detective Comics, Wolverine, Wonder Woman, and The Punisher.

Fernandez worked with Rucka previously on Queen & Country. He’s also drawn issues of The Incredible Hulk, Wolverine, Spider-Man: Tangled Web, Punisher MAX, and Stormwatch.

Are you excited about The Old Guard movie? Let us know in the comments!