The Pale Blue Eye Trailer Starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling Released by Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, the upcoming gothic horror film that stars Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Thor: Love and Thunder) and Harry Melling (Harry Potter, Queen's Gambit), with Melling playing famous Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe. The Pale Blue Eye will also see Bale re-uniting with writer/director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass, Antlers) for a third time, after working together on Out of the Furnace (2013) and Hostiles (2017). The movie is an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard.

The Pale Blue Eye also comes with a stacked ensemble of co-stars, including Gillian Anderson (X-Files), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Nymphomaniac), Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger), Harry Lawtey (Industry), Simon McBurney (The Golden Compass), Timothy Spall (Harry Potter), Hadley Robinson (Little Women), Joey Brooks, Brennan Keel Cook, Gideon Glick (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Fred Hechinger (Fear Street), Matt Heim, Steven Maier, Charlie Tahan (Ozark), and Robert Duvall. Cooper and cinematographer Masanobu Takayanagi (The Grey, Warrior) filmed the movie in various historical location around Pennsylvania to capture the Gothic feel of Poe's era.

(Photo: Netflix)

Here's the synopsis for The Pale Blue Eye:

West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case – a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.

"Even though Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston and died, delirious, in Baltimore, the majority of his life was spent in Virginia, my home state," Scott Cooper previously said to Deadline. "So I grew up with his presence. He bequeathed us the detective genre, and he's still such a presence in our culture, with every horror, mystery and science fiction writer indebted to Poe. This is my attempt at a large-canvas whodunit, with a serial killer at its center. I want to make films that push me into a different, maybe uncomfortable space, but I am glad to have Christian go there with me. I've wanted to make this for over a decade and fortunately for me, Christian has perfectly aged into the lead character. He was far too young when I first thought of making this. Films are meant to happen at the right time. Christian is always in high demand, but to be able to make this with him will be such a joy for me."

Like with Rian Johnson's highly-anticipated sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Netflix is planning to give The Pale Blue Eye a limited theatrical release first (December 23rd), before debuting it on Netflix shortly thereafter (January 6, 2023).