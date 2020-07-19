The Parent Trap Reunion Is Coming Tomorrow with Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, and More

✖

Director Nancy Meyers has been teasing news about her beloved 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, and finally dropped the dish today on Instagram. The director teamed up with Katie Couric to gather some of the cast from the film that launched Lindsay Lohan (Annie James/Hallie Parker) to fame. The reunion is set to be released tomorrow and based on the clip, we'll be seeing Dennis Quaid (Nick Parker), Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy), Elaine Hendrix (Meredith Blake), and Simon Kunz (Martin). Sadly, Natasha Richardson (Elizabeth James) passed away in 2009, so we're hoping the reunion will feature a tribute. The reunion will be available to watch tomorrow on Couric's Instagram.

"Sorry for the mini delay but the Secret’s Out! @katiecouric and I got the PARENT TRAP cast back together for the first time since we made our movie. We had a blast. You can see us all tomorrow July 20 at 9 AM on @katiecouric’s Instagram. #ParentTrapReunion," Meyers wrote on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

The reunion is being released tomorrow, July 20th, which marks 22 years since the movie was first released. According to People, "the cast will be discussing their favorite moments on set together, recite their characters' most iconic lines, and discuss the film's impact decades later."

You can read the official description for the film below:

“Hallie Parker, a hip Californian, and Annie James, a proper London miss (both played by Lindsay Lohan) are identical twins who don't even know each other exists—until they accidentally meet at summer camp. Now they’re up to their freckles in schemes and dreams to switch places, get their parents (Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson) back together and have the family they’ve always wanted.”

Are you excited about The Parent Trap reunion? Tell us in the comments!

The Parent Trap (1998) and The Parent Trap (1961) are both currently streaming on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.