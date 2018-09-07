‘Iron Man 3’ Director Under Fire Over ‘The Predator’ Controversy

Iron Man 3 writer-director Shane Black came under fire on social media Thursday after it was learned Black cast actor friend and convicted sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel in his latest project The Predator.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Fox excised a scene late in the process that saw Striegel’s jogger character repeatedly hitting on the disinterested Casey Bracket, played by X-Men: Apocalypse star Olivia Munn. The actress alerted studio 20th Century Fox of Striegel’s history, of which the studio said they were “not aware.”

“Our studio was not aware of Mr. Striegel’s background when he was hired,” a Fox spokesperson said in a statement. “We were not aware of his background during the casting process due to legal limitations that impede studios from running background checks on actors.”

As reported by the Times, “Striegel is a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty in 2010 after facing allegations that he attempted to lure a 14-year-old female into a sexual relationship via the internet.”

Black, who also cast Striegel in bit roles in Marvel Studios’ third Iron Man outing and the Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe-led crime comedy The Nice Guys, told the Times in a statement, “I personally chose to help a friend. I can understand others might disapprove, as his conviction was on a sensitive charge and not to be taken lightly.”

Friends since 2004, Black added he believed Striegel was “caught up in a bad situation versus something lecherous.” Striegel plead guilty to two felonies — risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer — crimes that saw him spend six months in jail.

In emails to the Times, Striegel characterized the relationship as a mentorship with no sexual or physical contact, but a 2009 arrest warrant affidavit alleged Striegel, now 48, kissed the girl, touched her breasts over her clothing, rubbed her legs and stroked her neck.

Emails exchanged between the pair revealed Striegel told the underaged girl he wanted to have sex with her, writing, “There’s no question that it’s you. None. Hope that doesn’t totally freak you out, and just because it’s what I want, and what you want, doesn’t mean it’s the right thing.”

The Times added Striegel described his sexual preferences in “graphic detail,” urged the teen to keep the relationship quiet, and wrote in an email to the girl, “EVERY thing you say turns me on!! I love that it rocked you when I pulled your hair that time.”

Striegel told the Times if he knew his involvement with the latest entry in the long-running Predator franchise would come as “a point of difficulty for Shane Black, or cast any kind of shadow over a movie that I wish only great success for, I would, of course, never have been involved in any capacity.”

Difficulty indeed came for Black, who was subsequently called out on Twitter across thousands of tweets. The filmmaker has since apologized in a statement issued through Variety:

“Having read this morning’s news reports, it has sadly become clear to me that I was misled by a friend I really wanted to believe was telling me the truth when he described the circumstances of his conviction. I believe strongly in giving people second chances – but sometimes you discover that chance is not as warranted as you may have hoped,” Black said.

“After learning more about the affidavit, transcripts and additional details surrounding Steve Striegel’s sentence, I am deeply disappointed in myself. I apologize to all of those, past and present, I’ve let down by having Steve around them without giving them a voice in the decision.”

“Kudos to [Olivia Munn] for blowing the whistle on director Shane Black’s hiring and inclusion of convicted pedophile Steven Striegel from The Predator,” Sil Lai Abrams wrote on Twitter.

Because Iron Man 3 and The Nice Guys both featured child actors, wrote @Matchity, “If it was my kid, I don’t know if I’d lead with legal action or fists against Shane Black.”

“You knew your friend was a sex offender, and yet you still cast him in your movie, and have him share a scene with Olivia Munn, one of the many women who called out [Hollywood director and producer] Brett Ratner for sexual harassment and misconduct,” wrote user @john_tyler646. “F—k you.”

Why do sexual predators suffer mild or zero consequences for sexual abuse/assault? As this situation illustrates, in part because of he complicity of friends who minimize or ignore their behavior and a legal system that prioritizes the rights of perpetrators over victims. — Sil Lai Abrams (@Sil_Lai) September 6, 2018

A female actor loses work by being a #metoo scold, but a sex offender male actor gets work as long as he’s buddy with the director. Since the guy was grooming a 14-year old girl I guess Shane Black thought casting him in “The Predator” was a good fit. https://t.co/SuHGZLLR8L — BlondieNY (@BlondieNY) September 6, 2018

So let me see if I got this straight, Shane Black. You knew your friend was a sex offender, and yet you still cast him in your movie, and have him share a scene with Olivia Munn, one of the many women who called out Brett Ratner for sexual harassment and misconduct.



Fuck you. https://t.co/Q4SQr0JWH0 — DEJ (@john_tyler646) September 6, 2018

Striegel was in Nice Guys and Iron Man 3, which also prominently featured kid actors. If it was my kid, I don’t know if I’d lead with legal action or fists against Shane Black. — Matchity (uncensored version) (@Matchity) September 6, 2018

What exactly was Shane Black misled by? His actor friend pled guilty to two felonies and spent 6 months in jail. And is a registered sex offender. And if Olivia Munn hasn’t spoken up Shane Black would continue to cast him. Wtf — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) September 6, 2018

The whole shane black predator thing is fucking infuriating and a perfect example of how men don’t care and actively enable predators from their peer group. Film and Hollywood are notorious for how vulnerable and exploited kids are and he deliberately brought a sex offender on? — Ethel (Professional Duck Befriender) (@Ethelmonster) September 6, 2018

Think Shane Black’s friend was like “hey man you’ve been super loyal since my conviction but I need to stretch as an actor & I feel this stalking jogger scene with Olivia Munn in The Predator is too on the head. Call me for Nice Guys 4” — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 6, 2018

Good for Olivia Munn for having the strength to notify Fox. Shame on Black.



“Munn said she found it “both surprising and unsettling that Shane Black, our director, did not share this information to the cast, crew, or Fox Studios prior to, during, or after production.” https://t.co/VCop0HoSGb — Craig C Cermak II (@craigcermak) September 6, 2018

Huh. Shane Black can cast an actual registered child sex offender in a movie and not lose his job. That’s weird. #RehireJamesGunn https://t.co/3gOaWR141D — RAC (@rac2750) September 6, 2018

I have given it some thought and I might support THE PREDATOR for the cast and the crew who did not know about this transgression but Shane Black needs to be held accountable for this repugnant behaviour. — Rron R2 is a romantic comedy shill. (@rron007) September 6, 2018

We can’t give anyone who actively supports sex offenders any benefit of the doubt, especially when they A) state they knew everything, B) put them in films starring minors, C) put them in scenes with advocates against sexual assault, and so so many other reasons (2/2) — Mortal Kombucha ?? (@paul_flamb) September 6, 2018

This is gross. Incredibly disappointing from Shane Black. Credit to Olivia Munn for telling Fox.



(Wish I could actually read the article, but LA Times isn’t accessible in the EU) https://t.co/CF6wF7FsUE — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) September 6, 2018

Very disappointed in Shane Black and very bummed for everyone involved in the making of #ThePredator, now mired in bad press a week before release. But props to Olivia Munn for saying something and to Fox for taking swift action. Do better, Shane. https://t.co/Qiatx9rG7X — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) September 6, 2018

If you don’t give people a way back into society after being punished, and instead subject them to perpetual civil death, it does not incentivize people taking responsibility on the front-end because they understand there is no way back. — Guy Hamilton-Smith (@G_Padraic) September 6, 2018

There is literally nothing that prevents this man from working. His employer (Shane Black) was informed of his history and hired him to do a job. The man paid for his crime already. Do we as a society expect him to be homeless and penniless forever? https://t.co/QjxYqsCxci — Aaron L. White (@FeelinFilmAaron) September 6, 2018

Shane Black took the title of the movie literally — joe (@isthisfuture) September 6, 2018