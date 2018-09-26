‘The Raid’ Director Doesn’t See a Third Film Happening

Both The Raid and The Raid 2 are two of the best martial arts films of the last decade, with fans looking to director Gareth Evans to complete the trilogy with a third film. Unfortunately, the director thinks that his interest in the films has dwindled since The Raid 2‘s release in 2014 and that he has moved on from the franchise.

“The Raid 1 and 2 were incredible for me, but I just didn’t want to be doing The Raids all the time,” Evans shared with Slash Film. “And the more time has gone on from that, the less interested I’ve been to go back there. What we did with The Raid 2, we kinda close that off nicely, so it didn’t really appeal to me to jump back into that world again.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the original film, a police squad was sent into an apartment building to apprehend a gang leader who resided on the top floor. Shortly after entering the building, the gang leader was alerted to the police’s presence, announcing to the building full of criminals that they could live rent-free if they eradicated the law enforcement, with madness ensuing.

The Raid 2 saw the lead character from the first film, played by Iko Uwais, going undercover to infiltrate another gang, expanding the scope of the world while delivering bone-shattering action sequences.

The two films were back-to-back feature film projects for Evans, with the filmmaker also helming a segment for the horror film anthology V/H/S/2 in between the 2011 and 2014 films. The director’s upcoming film, The Apostle, sees Evans’ return to the horror world.

Evans reiterates with CinemaBlend that, while he holds the films in high regard, his mind is focused on other projects instead of revisiting the past.

“The Raid 3 was… at one point it was on my radar. I had a full idea. I know what the storyline would have been,” the director admitted. “But I think enough time has passed now that I think I’m not likely to go back and revisit it. We had a lot of fun making those films, and I think we came to a nice, sort of natural conclusion with it. And I think sometimes you can have a little bit too much of a good thing.”

Fans can check out The Apostle when it lands on Netflix on October 12th.

Do you wish we could get one more The Raid film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Slash Film]