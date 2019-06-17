The Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video from MTV Movie and TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards took place last night, but they won’t air until tomorrow. That means, a lot of celebrities who were in attendance have already taken to social media to post about the evening. One such person is Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, the night’s winer of the Icon Generation Award. The actor shared a behind-the-scenes video from the event in which he gives a shout-out to the people who helped make the night possible.

“My brothers. These are some bad dudes and I appreciate greatly their efforts and sick talents as dancers. They sure as hell made this big boy look good and repped our cultures strong,” Johnson wrote.

Tons of people commented on the post, joining in on celebrating The Rock’s achievement.

“One of the best experiences in my life being up there on that stage! Congrats and much alofas!,” @holy.moli wrote.

“You are an amazing human being! More people need to be like you! Legend. Happy Father’s Day and congratulations on your award most deserved,” @rondarific added.

“Such a great role model! You deserve every bit of your success!!,” @jasmine_8725 replied.

Recently, Amy Doyle, the General Manager of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo, spoke about awarding Johnson.

“Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation,” she said. “Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass – an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man. He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award.”

You can catch The Rock next in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which hits theaters on August 2nd.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi, airing on Monday, June 17 at 9pm ET.