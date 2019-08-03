The Rock Breaks Silence on Getting His “Ass Kicked” in Hobbs & Shaw

Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Jason Statham are two of the biggest action stars around, but in their latest project, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw they run into the brick wall known as Idris Elba. Elba plays the film’s main villain, and he dishes out as good as he gets throughout the movie. That was all part of the plan according to The Rock, who responded to a fan after they shared their opinion of the film and watching him get beat up in the movie. Blake Mitchamore said that the film was “hella entertaining and fun to watch”, and that Rock delivered again, but he wasn’t sure how he felt about watching him get his ass kicked in a movie.

The Rock responded to the kind words and said all the lumps he took were worth it to really make Elba into the baddest villain around, though he also teased he would be getting his later.

“Well in order to build @idriselba into the baddest bad guy the Fast & Furious universe has ever seen – I had to take my lumps and my ass kicked all over the screen,” The Rock wrote on Twitter. ” But have faith cuz payback is gonna be hell down the road in the future 😉 @HobbsAndShaw”

But have faith cuz payback is gonna be hell down the road in the future 😉 @HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/CdS0hH0nXw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019

This might be in a small way a reply to the recent report that dove into how The Rock, Statham, and Vin Diesel handle their fights in the Fast & Furious films. That report indicated that each actor has their own method of making sure they retain their strength on screen and don’t take so much of a beating as to make them appear weak.

Some have specific wording in their contracts, while others have people watching out for them to make sure they don’t take too many punches. There was also mention of balancing wins and losses, so if one actor gets thrown through a window odds are the other person will also be thrown through one to keep things even.

You can check out the official description for Hobbs & Shaw below.

“Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.

But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters now.