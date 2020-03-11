The Rock, Brie Larson, Tessa Thompson, and More Grace the Latest Covers of The Hollywood Reporter

Is there anyone in Hollywood working quite as hard as Dwayne Johnson? The Rock is currently filming Netflix’s Red Notice and will be seen next on the big screen in Jungle Cruise. He’s also pumping up for DC’s Black Adam and gracing the covers of magazines. According to the actor’s recent Instagram post, he’s sharing a cover of the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter with his stylist, Ilaria Urbinati. The issue is honoring “power stylists” and revealed the top ten Hollywood stylists of the decade. However, Johnson and Urbinati aren’t the only cover stars this month. Brie Larson and stylist Samantha McMillen share one cover, Tessa Thompson and Wayman + Micah are on another, and stylists Elizabeth Stewart and Karla Welch are posing in the final cover with Zoey Deutch and Ana de Armas. Many of the aforementioned folks wrote about their covers on Instagram.

“Congrats to my stylist, friend & global influential tastemaker, @ilariaurbinati on this sweet @hollywoodreporter cover. From my world premiere red carpets to my business boardrooms to driving my ol’ pick up – she’s raised my style bar, disrupted fashion trends and influenced millions worldwide with her bold, cool storytelling. Raising a glass of @teremana in your honor, my friend. Let’s keep setting the edge,” Johnson wrote.

“Woke up to this…! The Top 10 Hollywood Stylists of the Decade for the 10th Anniversary of the Power Stylists issue. Such an honor, thank you to the @HollywoodReporter for championing stylists’ work for so long. And an enormous, giant, 6’5 thank you to my client, friend, and all around greatest (also busiest) human @TheRock for taking the time to be a part of this with me (and for not dropping that ladder!) I love and adore you,” Urbinati posted.

“A journey that started with vision boards, a gem so rare thats been with us since our start and graces this cover with us, and a feeling of joy to be named one the the top stylist of a decade. Thank you to @hollywoodreporter @kwakualston @tessamaethompson and @gucci for these incredible tuxedos,” Wayman + Micah wrote.

“Congratulations to my friend and living legend of a stylist @elizabethstewart1 for being named one of the 10 most influential stylists of the decade by @hollywoodreporter. So special to do this with you along with these incredible ladies @ana_d_armas @karlawelchstylist! Mazel all around,” Deutch posted.

“Thank You @hollywoodreporter @carolmccolgin for naming me one of the decade’s 10 most influential red carpet stylists. Big love to my wonderful @ana_d_armas and my wonderful colleague and friend, @elizabethstewart1 and her wonderful @zoeydeutch – I couldn’t be happier sharing a cover with such amazing women,” Welch wrote.

You can check out the covers in the post below:

You can learn more about The Hollywood Reporter‘s top ten stylists here.