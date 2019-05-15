The Rock Heads Back to ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ After Wrapping ‘Jumanji’

The Rock wrapped production on the upcoming Jumanij: Welcome to the Jungle sequel last week, and it looks like the actor is heading back to the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw set. The latest in the Fast & Furious franchise wrapped back in January, but according to Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock’s recent Instagram post, the actor has some unfinished business to attend to.

“Wrapped Jumanji and flew in to switch gears back into HOBBS mode. Had to handle some final business with a bad dude named, BRIXTON aka THE BLACK SUPERMAN. The character of ‘BRIXTON’ is perfectly played by my brother @idriselba aka The Second Sexiest Man Alive. Long, physically draining hours for this fight but worth every second. Biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen,” Johnson wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We especially love the Sexiest Man Alive mention. Elba was the latest celebrity to take home the coveted People Magazine title at the end of last year, but Johnson claimed the honor himself back in 2016.

Many fans were quick to comment on The Rock’s post, clearly excited for both of his upcoming movies.

“The beast never stops working,” @todayinamericanhistory wrote.

“COME THRU HOBBS!!!,” @mercglow added.

“You look awesome,” @leilanileuluaialii2 pointed out.

Even Avengers: Endgame star, Josh Brolin, chimed in.

“Hard workin dude,” he wrote.

In addition to Johnson and Elba, Hobbs & Shaw is set to star Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

For the Jumanji movie, Johnson is re-teaming up with Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Rhys Darby. The previous film’s cast of teen actors, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, are also signed on for the new film. The movie will also see an exciting line-up of new additions, including Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Dania Ramirez.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd, and Jumanji 3 is set to be released on December 13th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!