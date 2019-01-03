The Rock Heads to Hawaii to Finish Filming ‘Hobbs and Shaw’

The holidays are over, which means it’s back to work for all of us, including the hard-working celebrities.

Only a few days after posting that he was home for holidays, Dwayne Johnson is heading to Hawaii to continue filming Hobbs and Shaw, the upcoming The Fast and the Furious spin-off.

“A good laugh at 40,000ft,” he shares. “Flyin’ back to Hawaii now to finish production on HOBBS & SHAW. Looked down at my plate and started to laugh at my plain grilled chicken and white rice and had an epiphany. Laughed cuz when I was teenager living in Hawaii, we were evicted from our lil’ $180 per week apartment and forced to leave the island. That part ain’t so funny, but what IS funny is that even back then when I was 14yrs old, my daily diet was EXACTLY THE SAME as it is today, eatin’ the same shit – plain grilled chicken and white rice.”

“Same kid. Same shit,” he concluded.

We love a good success story! The actor recently wrapped filming Hobbs and Shaw in London, and now he’s heading to his former home to finish up the production alongside his co-star, Jason Statham.

Following Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham), the new movie will focus on an alliance between the two characters, who have had a rocky history during their time in the franchise.

Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel)’s crew. Shaw, on the other hand, entered the films as a villain, initially killing a prominent member of the crew in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to The Fate of the Furious as a good guy.

The last film in the franchise proved one important thing: Johnson and Statham have chemistry worthy of its own movie. Johnson revealed to Entertainment Weekly that talks of a spin-off have been in the works since he joined the franchise, but it wasn’t until “the biting chemistry” with Statham that they knew what story had to be told. The two actors love “talking sh‑‑ to each other” and “beating the sh‑‑ out of each,” which will surely make for an entertaining film rooted in frenemy-ship.

Despite being “polar opposites,” the two characters have a “magnetic attraction.”

In addition to Johnson and Statham, the upcoming movie is set to star Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan.

Johnson also has 15 upcoming projects listed on IMDB. He’s currently signed on to multiple sequels, including Suicide Squad, San Andreas, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Johnson can also be seen in Disney’s Jungle Cruise in 2020 alongside Emily Blunt as well as Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice with Gal Gadot.

Hobbs and Shaw will be in theaters on August 2, 2019.