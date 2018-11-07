The Rock Shares ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Set Photo With ‘Jungle Cruise’ Cast

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be off in London filming his new Fast and Furious spinoff movie, Hobbs & Shaw, but he’s still spending some time palling around with his co-stars from Disney’s Jungle Cruise, the film he just recently finished shooting.

During production on Hobbs & Shaw the actor got a visit from Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall, who spent some time with him on the set of the action franchise film. He then took to Instagram to post a photo of the trio.

“Got a visit from my JUNGLE CRUISE ohana on the set of HOBBS & SHAW here in London,” Johnson wrote in the post. “These two good lookin’ aliens have a lot going on. My partner in crazy, Emily Blunt, the woman who’s delivering one of the greatest Christmas gifts of all time with her iconic turn as the one and only, MARY POPPINS in theaters Dec 19th. And [Jack Whitehall] who now only has his own NETFLIX special, but delivering an early Christmas gift as well in Disney’s THE NUTCRACKER in theaters Nov 2nd – and so defiant he wears my IRON PARADISE weightlifting belt backwards and dares someone to tell him he’s wrong.

“And finally, the big, brown, bald tattooed deadbeat in the middle who doesn’t have shit going on in his life and his biggest claim to fame is telling the world it’s classy to drink tequila before noon. Always good to see their faces. Cuz asses ain’t kickin’ themselves.”

The trio will star together in Disney’s live-action Jungle Cruise movie is set to sail into theaters in 2020, and the film just finished shooting in Hawaii back in September. Much like Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise is inspired by the classic Disney ride of the same name.

As soon as Johnson finished filming Jungle Cruise, he flew to London for Hobbs & Shaw, joined by Jason Statham and Idris Elba.

Jungle Cruise will be released on July 24, 2020, while Hobbs & Shaw is set to bow on August 2, 2019.

